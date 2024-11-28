ETV Bharat / health

Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Curry Leaf, What You Need to Know

Curry leaves are known for their fragrant aroma and health benefits, and are a staple in Andhra and Telangana cuisines. These glossy, fragrant leaves add depth to sambhar, curries and chutneys while offering a wealth of nutrients, antioxidants and medicinal properties. However, excessive consumption of curry leaves can lead to unexpected health issues. While their benefits are well-known, it’s equally important to understand the potential risks associated with overindulgence.

Scientifically known as Murraya koenigii, curry leaves are also called Karivepaku in Telugu, Kari Patta in Hindi, Karuvapillai in Tamil, Bheyapaku in Odia and Karuveppila in Malayalam.

Health Benefits of Curry Leaves

Before delving into the potential hazards, let’s revisit why curry leaves are celebrated in Indian cuisine and Ayurvedic medicine. They are an excellent source of iron, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins A, B, C, and E.

Curry leaves support digestive health by promoting enzyme secretion and easing indigestion. The leaves are packed with bioactive compounds like alkaloids, flavonoids, and coumarins that reduce inflammation. Curry leaves protect the body against oxidative stress, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases.

Despite these advantages, overconsumption can have unintended consequences.

Side Effects of Overconsuming Curry Leaves

1. Alkaloids and Central Nervous System Impact

Curry leaves contain alkaloids, compounds that provide many of their therapeutic effects. However, as highlighted in the Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences, excessive alkaloid intake may disrupt the central nervous system, digestive processes, and even immune and reproductive health.

2. Allergic Reactions

Though rare, some individuals may experience allergic reactions to curry leaves, particularly those sensitive to plant pollen. Symptoms include:

Tightness in the chest

Shortness of breath

Indigestion

Skin rashes

Sneezing and itchy nose

Anaphylaxis in severe cases

If you notice any of these symptoms, discontinue use and consult a doctor immediately.

3. Gastrointestinal Discomfort