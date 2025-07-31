ETV Bharat / health

Shrinking Height And Stooped Posture? That’s Not Just Age, It Could Be A Spinal Fracture

You're standing in front of the mirror one day, adjusting your T-shirt, and something feels off. “Was I always this short?” you wonder. Or maybe your mom or dad has started developing a slight hunch, and you’re like, “It’s just old age, right?” Wrong. At least, not always.

According to Dr. Anmol Nagaraj, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery at Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru, a sudden drop in height or a bent, hunched back isn’t always just time catching up with you. Sometimes, your spine is literally collapsing.

You heard that right. It’s called a spinal compression fracture (or bone collapse), and it’s not just for people doing stunts in action films.

What’s A Spinal Compression Fracture?

Think of your spine as a Jenga tower made of small, strong blocks – these are your vertebrae. Now, imagine some of those blocks becoming weak and crumbling under everyday pressure. That’s what a spinal compression fracture looks like. And the sneaky culprit behind all this? Osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is when your bones become weak. “They lose density, become brittle, and then give up... especially in older adults. This means you don’t even need to fall or lift anything heavy. Just a sneeze, or getting out of bed too fast, and one of your spinal bones collapses,” says Dr. Nagaraj.

Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

These fractures don’t announce themselves with sirens. They creep in. Here are some clues:

You're getting shorter

Your back is becoming curved or hunched (also called kyphosis).

You’re dealing with persistent back pain, especially in the middle or lower back.

The pain could be sudden and sharp, or just dull and nagging.

Still reading this and thinking, “This happens to everyone when they grow old”? That’s where most people go wrong.