Shrinking Height And Stooped Posture? That’s Not Just Age, It Could Be A Spinal Fracture

You're standing in front of the mirror one day, adjusting your T-shirt, and something feels off. “Was I always this short?” you wonder. Or maybe your mom or dad has started developing a slight hunch, and you’re like, “It’s just old age, right?” Wrong. At least, not always.
According to Dr. Anmol Nagaraj, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery at Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru, a sudden drop in height or a bent, hunched back isn’t always just time catching up with you. Sometimes, your spine is literally collapsing.
You heard that right. It’s called a spinal compression fracture (or bone collapse), and it’s not just for people doing stunts in action films.
What’s A Spinal Compression Fracture?
Think of your spine as a Jenga tower made of small, strong blocks – these are your vertebrae. Now, imagine some of those blocks becoming weak and crumbling under everyday pressure. That’s what a spinal compression fracture looks like. And the sneaky culprit behind all this? Osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis is when your bones become weak. “They lose density, become brittle, and then give up... especially in older adults. This means you don’t even need to fall or lift anything heavy. Just a sneeze, or getting out of bed too fast, and one of your spinal bones collapses,” says Dr. Nagaraj.
Signs You Shouldn't Ignore
These fractures don’t announce themselves with sirens. They creep in. Here are some clues:
- You're getting shorter
- Your back is becoming curved or hunched (also called kyphosis).
- You’re dealing with persistent back pain, especially in the middle or lower back.
- The pain could be sudden and sharp, or just dull and nagging.
Still reading this and thinking, “This happens to everyone when they grow old”? That’s where most people go wrong.
Ignoring It Is A Bad Idea
If you don’t deal with spinal compression fractures, they’ll deal with you. We’re talking chronic pain, reduced movement, breathing trouble (your lungs get squished too), and a drop in your overall quality of life. It’s like letting a small leak in your ceiling grow into a full-blown collapse just because “it didn’t seem urgent.”
How to Catch It Early
Dr. Nagaraj recommends something simple: screening. If you're over 50 (or have parents who are), get a bone density scan (DEXA). If you have pain, don’t wait – get an X-ray or MRI. You don’t need to turn into a hypochondriac. A quick scan today could save you months of pain later.
Let’s say you’ve already got one of these fractures. What then? Don’t panic. It’s not always surgery. There are several ways to tackle this:
1. Medicines: These help strengthen your bones and prevent future fractures.
2. Physical Therapy + Bracing: A back brace can keep you upright while your body heals. And physiotherapy can help restore strength, posture, and confidence.
3. Minimally Invasive Procedures: These include
Vertebroplasty: Doctors inject bone cement into the fractured vertebra to stabilize it.
Kyphoplasty: Similar, but with an extra step – they use a balloon to create space and lift the collapsed bone before injecting the cement. It even helps fix the posture. Minimal cuts, short recovery time, and you walk out taller, literally!
Tips To Keep Your Spine Happy
Spinal fractures may sound like something that happens to “other people”, but if you or your parents are hitting 50 and haven't checked in on bone health, now's the time.
- Eat well: Load up on calcium, vitamin D, and all the good stuff.
- Move more: Walking, yoga, light weights – keep those bones engaged.
- No smoking or excess drinking: They’re bone villains.
- Get checked: DEXA scan once every few years post-50.
In India, we often ignore signs until the problem has set up permanent residence. Don't wait till you're doubled over or can't tie your shoelaces without pain. As Dr. Anmol Nagaraj says, “Early detection of bone loss and fracture risk is key to preventing further damage and maintaining mobility and independence as you age.”
Read more:
- From Numb Feet To Fragile Bones, How Diabetes Can Sneakily Weaken Your Bone Health
- What Is That Curious Crackling Sound Coming From Your Knees? Find Out What It's Called And The Nine Most Likely Suspects Behind It
- 7 Daily Practices To Improve Your Bone Health
- A Doctor’s Complete Guide To Healing Foot And Ankle Injuries, From Ankle Sprains To Stress Fractures