Shefali Jariwala's Demise At 42 Shows Young Women Are Less Likely to Survive a Cardiac Arrest | Here Are 5 Surprising Reasons Why, According To Doctors

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 starlet Shefali Jariwala (known to many as the 'Kaanta Laga girl)' has died at just 42. According to reports, the cause was a sudden cardiac arrest. She seemed fit, was active on Instagram, and gave no signs of slowing down. The actress did suffer from epileptic seizures from a young age, though.

How could someone so young, and seemingly healthy, pass away from a heart attack? It’s a question many are asking, and not just in Jariwala’s case. Doctors are increasingly warning that more young women are dying of heart attacks than ever before. And most of us are completely unaware of the signs and risks.

Isn’t Heart Attack an “Old Man’s Disease”?

That’s one of the biggest myths out there. We tend to think heart attacks only happen to older men who eat badly or smoke. But recent medical research shows a worrying trend: heart disease is rising faster among young women than in any other group. Even women in their 30s and 40s are at risk and often, they don’t realize it until it’s too late.

Several things are changing, say doctors and researchers. Let’s look at some of the hidden risk factors that are putting women like Shefali at danger.

1. Hormonal and Gynaecological Issues

You wouldn’t think your periods or reproductive health could affect your heart, but they can. A recent Harvard study shows that gynaecological disorders like PCOS, endometriosis, and early menopause are linked to higher risks of heart attacks and strokes. These are conditions millions of Indian women live with, often without realizing the long-term impact.

When hormones are out of balance, it can lead to inflammation, insulin resistance, and high blood pressure, all of which affect the heart.

2. Sedentary Lifestyle + Too Much Screen Time

Scrolling Instagram, sitting at a desk for hours, binge-watching shows late into the night. Sound familiar? According to Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar, Director of Cardiology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, prolonged screen time is a silent heart saboteur. Here’s why: