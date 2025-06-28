Shefali Jariwala's Demise At 42 Shows Young Women Are Less Likely to Survive a Cardiac Arrest | Here Are 5 Surprising Reasons Why, According To Doctors

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 starlet Shefali Jariwala (known to many as the 'Kaanta Laga girl)' has died at just 42. According to reports, the cause was a sudden cardiac arrest. She seemed fit, was active on Instagram, and gave no signs of slowing down. The actress did suffer from epileptic seizures from a young age, though.
How could someone so young, and seemingly healthy, pass away from a heart attack? It’s a question many are asking, and not just in Jariwala’s case. Doctors are increasingly warning that more young women are dying of heart attacks than ever before. And most of us are completely unaware of the signs and risks.
Isn’t Heart Attack an “Old Man’s Disease”?
That’s one of the biggest myths out there. We tend to think heart attacks only happen to older men who eat badly or smoke. But recent medical research shows a worrying trend: heart disease is rising faster among young women than in any other group. Even women in their 30s and 40s are at risk and often, they don’t realize it until it’s too late.
Several things are changing, say doctors and researchers. Let’s look at some of the hidden risk factors that are putting women like Shefali at danger.
1. Hormonal and Gynaecological Issues
You wouldn’t think your periods or reproductive health could affect your heart, but they can. A recent Harvard study shows that gynaecological disorders like PCOS, endometriosis, and early menopause are linked to higher risks of heart attacks and strokes. These are conditions millions of Indian women live with, often without realizing the long-term impact.
When hormones are out of balance, it can lead to inflammation, insulin resistance, and high blood pressure, all of which affect the heart.
2. Sedentary Lifestyle + Too Much Screen Time
Scrolling Instagram, sitting at a desk for hours, binge-watching shows late into the night. Sound familiar? According to Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar, Director of Cardiology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, prolonged screen time is a silent heart saboteur. Here’s why:
- It reduces physical activity, making your heart weaker.
- It messes with your posture, adding strain on your back and chest.
- It raises stress and anxiety levels, which increase blood pressure.
- It disrupts your sleep, thanks to blue light from screens, which affects heart function.
And when you don’t move enough, you’re more likely to gain weight, develop diabetes, and raise your cholesterol... again all bad news for your heart. Even if you hit the gym for an hour, sitting the rest of the day can still hurt your heart.
3. Air Pollution
Many Indian cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, are battling rising pollution levels.
“Prolonged exposure to pollutants like carbon monoxide and particulate matter can constrict airways, strain the heart, and elevate risks of chest pain, high blood pressure, and even heart attacks,” says Dr. Niranjan Hiremath, a senior heart surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha.
The air you breathe is affecting your heart. And if you already have other risk factors (like high stress, diabetes, or hormonal imbalances), this just adds fuel to the fire.
4. You Might Not Feel the Classic Symptoms
Here’s another catch: women often don’t feel the classic “chest pain” sign of a heart attack. Instead, they may experience:
- Jaw pain
- Neck or shoulder pain
- Extreme fatigue
- Nausea or shortness of breath
- Cold sweats
- Dizziness or a “weird” feeling
These signs are easy to ignore or mistake for stress or acidity. That’s why women are less likely to go to the hospital in time, and often don’t survive.
5. Heart Attacks Now Strike Harder and Faster
A 2025 global study published in Critical Care showed something else that’s disturbing: when heart attacks happen suddenly in younger adults, the outcomes tend to be worse in women. Survival rates are lower, and women are less likely to get the emergency care they need. One reason is delayed recognition. Emergency responders may not expect a heart issue in a young woman, and neither does she. That costs precious minutes and sometimes, lives as in the case of Shefali.
Women often juggle career, family, social expectations, caregiving, and everything in between. The constant mental and emotional load is exhausting; and chronic stress is a major trigger for heart problems. If you’re skipping meals, losing sleep, and ignoring your own health while taking care of everyone else’s, your heart is paying the price.
Practical Tips That Actually Help
You don’t need to flip your life upside down. Start small, but start now.
- Move More: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day (even brisk walking counts). Use the stairs. Stretch. Dance.
- Sleep Better: Put away screens at least 30 minutes before bed. Get 7-8 hours of sleep.
- Watch the Screen Time: Use apps that track your daily usage. Try the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
- Know Your Numbers: Get regular checks for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar especially if you have a family history.
- Breathe Clean: If you're in a polluted city, use air purifiers indoors and wear N95 masks when needed.
- Talk to Your Gynaec About Your Heart: If you have PCOS, early menopause, or irregular periods, bring up heart health in the conversation. It matters.
- Listen to Your Body: That weird tightness? That unusual tiredness? Don’t brush it off. Get checked.
Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death is heartbreaking. She was young, vibrant, and beloved by fans. If it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone. But heart attacks are not random acts of fate. Most of the time, they’re preventable. So don’t wait for a tragedy. Start listening to your heart.
