Septuagenarian Man Infected With Zika Virus Dies In Karnataka's Shivamogga

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

Shivamogga District Health Officer (DHO) Nataraj told ETV Bharat that the 74-year-old man from Shivamogga's Gandhi Nagar died on Friday, but was also suffering from from multiple organ failure.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Amid a rise in Dengue cases in Karnataka, a septuagenarian man has died after being infected by Zika virus in Shivamogga district of the state.

Shivamogga District Health Officer (DHO) Nataraj told ETV Bharat that the 74-year-old resident of Shivamogga's Gandhi Nagar died on Friday after he tested positive for Zika virus. Besides the deadly virus, the deceased elderly man was suffering from multiple organ failure and was undergoing treatment for the past ten days. He was first treated in a private hospital, then admitted to a McGANN hospital with symptoms of cold, fever and cough. He was tested positive for the Zika virus and died on Friday without responding to treatment, officials said.

Shivamogga District Health Officer (DHO) Nataraj person cannot die from the Zika virus alone. He was also suffering from multiple organ failure. The name of the deceased has not been revealed,'' representative over the phone.

