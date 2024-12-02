5 Self-Care Habits For Lazy Guys

Self-care gets a bad rap among guys. Somewhere along the line, someone decided that using more than one product in the shower makes you less of a man. Meanwhile, your skin is screaming for help, while your nails look like you’ve been digging for treasure.
Truth is, self-care isn’t about becoming the next skincare influencer or booking a spa day. It’s about keeping yourself in decent shape so you don’t look or feel like you just crawled out of a cave.
1. Wash Your Face With A Face Wash (Instead Of Soap)
Use a basic face wash instead of the same soap you use to shower. Yes, there are products made specifically for your face, because it’s not the same as your feet. Your future self (with fewer wrinkles and clogged pores) will thank you.
2. Trim Your Nails Before They Start Resembling Wolverine’s Claws
Those long nails aren’t impressing anyone (except maybe the bros you wrestle on weekends). A quick trim every week prevents you from looking like you’re auditioning for a caveman reality show. Bonus: it makes you look like you actually own soap.
3. Hydrate Like It’s A Sport
Sure, you drink liquids (mostly caffeine, occasionally beer, maybe water if it’s hiding in a soda). But water is what's best for you. It makes your skin less flaky, boosts energy and stops your skin from turning into sandpaper. Aim for eight glasses a day, and no, coffee doesn’t count as one of them.
4. Moisturize Like Your Life Depends on It
Moisturizing isn’t just for “the ladies.” Your skin is screaming for help. A simple, no-frills lotion will keep your hands from feeling like medieval weapons. Start small: face, elbows, and knees. It’s not a gateway drug to eyeliner; it’s just lotion.
5. Sleep Like You’re A King
Remember when you were told to sleep for 8 hours? Turns out, that wasn’t a suggestion. It’s science. Staying up until 3 am bingeing that one show everyone talks about won’t make you a legend. It will make you grumpy, tired, and prone to yelling at squirrels. Go to bed at a reasonable hour. Your eyebags will thank you.
You don’t need a 10-step skincare routine or to meditate on a mountaintop. Just clean up, hydrate and get enough sleep.
