ETV Bharat / health

5 Self-Care Habits For Lazy Guys

Self-care gets a bad rap among guys. Somewhere along the line, someone decided that using more than one product in the shower makes you less of a man. Meanwhile, your skin is screaming for help, while your nails look like you’ve been digging for treasure.

Truth is, self-care isn’t about becoming the next skincare influencer or booking a spa day. It’s about keeping yourself in decent shape so you don’t look or feel like you just crawled out of a cave.

1. Wash Your Face With A Face Wash (Instead Of Soap)

Use a basic face wash instead of the same soap you use to shower. Yes, there are products made specifically for your face, because it’s not the same as your feet. Your future self (with fewer wrinkles and clogged pores) will thank you.

2. Trim Your Nails Before They Start Resembling Wolverine’s Claws

Those long nails aren’t impressing anyone (except maybe the bros you wrestle on weekends). A quick trim every week prevents you from looking like you’re auditioning for a caveman reality show. Bonus: it makes you look like you actually own soap.

3. Hydrate Like It’s A Sport