The Secrets To British-Indian Fitness Model Jason Shah’s Energy: Early Mornings And Copper Water

When Jason Shah, a British-Indian fitness model and actor, stepped into the Indian film industry, he brought more than a chiselled jawline and acting chops. He brought a philosophy of fitness rooted in discipline, balance, and cultural adaptability.
Jason’s fitness story began long before the camera lights. Growing up, he was the quintessential “Jack of all sports,” playing cricket, football, and volleyball. His dream of becoming a professional cricketer in India was dashed due to passport restrictions, but the Queensland Cricket Academy alum didn’t let that stop him.
Mental And Physical Fitness
“Fitness, for me, is about mental health as much as physical health,” Jason explains. “The air we breathe isn’t the cleanest, which is why I’ve even started using an oxygen tank for recovery. A lot of the fatigue people feel comes from not getting enough oxygen.”
As an actor, Jason’s body is his instrument. “The long hours, action sequences, and constant travel are demanding. More than looking good, fitness is about staying happy and peaceful.”
Reality TV has its own set of challenges, and Jason’s stint on Bigg Boss 10 tested his discipline. “The atmosphere was a fraction of what jail would be like,” he recalls. “I fell sick (passed out, actually) because my nutrition was completely off. I need meat and certain veggies to sustain myself, and those weren’t available.”
Despite the physical and mental toll, Jason emerged with a renewed commitment to his fitness philosophy. “The experience taught me the importance of preparation and adapting to circumstances.”
Daily Rituals
Jason’s day starts early (4:30 am to be precise) with prayers and scripture reading. His secret to early rising? “Sleep by 10:15 pm, stop eating late dinners, and put your phone down an hour before bedtime.”
His morning routine is a mix of hydration and nutrition: copper-infused water, fruits, eggs, and a pre-workout protein shake with bananas. Copper water refers to water that has been stored in a copper container, allowing it to become infused with the mineral. Copper plays a key role in multiple essential body functions, such as the production of energy, connective tissues, and your brain’s chemical messaging system.
“Clean eating is key, though I allow myself one cheat day a week. Gulab jamun and milk cake are my guilty pleasures,” he admits with a grin.
Workout Wisdom
While gym workouts are his go-to, Jason tailors his fitness regime to his roles. “For Heeramandi, I avoided six-pack abs because a British officer in that era wouldn’t have had them. But for Jigra, I bulked up to match the character’s intensity.”
He also embraces Indian fitness practices like yoga and draws from Ayurveda. “My Gujarati father taught me about local herbs and practices. Watching him manage diabetes and leukaemia with a disciplined lifestyle was inspiring. For example, ragi is one of the healthiest foods out there, so I incorporate it into my nutrition plan.”
Staying Motivated on Tough Days
What keeps Jason going when inspiration wanes? “Fitness isn’t just about the gym—it’s about helping others, too. I once encouraged my cook to start running, and now he runs daily. Seeing that kind of impact is incredibly motivating.”
He’s also working on an accessible fitness platform aimed at making wellness achievable for people from all walks of life. “Fitness should be for everyone, not just a luxury.”
Jason’s Fitness Mantras
Start Early: “Morning workouts set the tone for the day.”
Mix It Up: “Incorporate different routines (I do weights, sports or swimming) to keep it interesting.”
Clean Eating: “Use ingredients like ghee, ragi, and local herbs to fuel your body naturally.”
Cheat Wisely: “Indulge occasionally, but don’t let it derail your goals.”
Jason Shah’s fitness story is one of adaptability and discipline. Whether he’s preparing for an action-packed role, navigating a reality TV show, or inspiring others to start their fitness journeys, Jason embodies the philosophy that fitness is a way of life. As he says, “Fitness is one of the major keys to staying happy and peaceful.”
