The Secret To Self-Control Is Not What You Think, Says New Research

When you’re staring at that piece of chocolate cake while thinking about your health goals, it feels like self-control is some sort of superpower reserved for a select few. But a recent study shows self-control isn’t about having endless willpower. Instead, it’s about setting up your life in a way that makes it easier to make good choices.

The study was conducted by researchers from Texas A&M University and published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. It reveals that people with high self-control don’t constantly battle temptations. Instead, they arrange their lives to avoid temptations altogether. It’s less about saying “no” in the moment and more about creating situations where you don’t even have to decide.

Self control is more about planning than will power (Freepik)

The researchers discovered something surprising: people with better self-control aren’t necessarily more disciplined, they’re just better planners. For example, if someone is trying to eat healthy, they’re more likely to stock their fridge with fruits and vegetables than keep chips and ice cream around. This approach makes the right choice the easy choice.

However, self-control isn’t just about hitting your goals; it also makes people happier. This is because making choices that align with your values (like eating well or saving money) reduces regret and boosts feelings of accomplishment. As one of the researchers put it, “Self-control isn’t about deprivation. It’s about creating a life that reflects what truly matters to you.”

Benefits of Self-Control

The benefits of self-control go far beyond just feeling good in the moment. According to the study, people with strong self-control:

Achieve Their Goals More Easily: They don’t waste energy on constant decision-making because they’ve already set themselves up for success.

Feel Less Stress: They avoid the mental toll of impulsive decisions and regret.

Build Better Relationships: Self-control helps people communicate calmly and thoughtfully, which strengthens connections.

How You Can Build Self-Control

If you’re thinking, “This sounds great, but I don’t have that kind of self-control,” don’t worry. It’s a skill you can build. Here’s how:

Plan Ahead: Remove temptations before they even come up. For example, keep healthy snacks handy if you’re working on eating better. Set Clear Goals: Know what you’re working toward and why it matters to you. A strong purpose makes sticking to your plan easier. Make Good Choices Automatic: Turn positive actions into habits so they require less effort over time. Celebrate Small Wins: Every time you make a choice that aligns with your goals, give yourself a little mental high-five. Small victories add up!

This study shows that self-control isn’t about white-knuckling your way through temptation. It’s about setting yourself up for success by creating an environment that makes it easy to stick to your goals. The best part is practicing self-control doesn’t just help you achieve your dreams, it also makes you happier along the way.