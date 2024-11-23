5 Herbs For Men To Achieve Better Performance In The Gym

Recently, the world celebrated International Men's Day on November 19. While we celebrate the wonderful men in our lives, it is important to shed light on an often-overlooked aspect of men’s lives — their health. With the pressures of modern life, Indian men often juggle demanding careers, family obligations, and a relentless pursuit of success. Unfortunately, this takes a toll. Nearly 86% of Indian men experience high levels of stress, and over 37.2% of men over 18 suffer from physical discomforts like back pain and muscle weakness, which directly impact their gym performance and overall well-being.

While the fast-paced demands of modern life can be overwhelming, there is a time-tested solution rooted in India’s ancient tradition, Ayurveda. India’s ancient system of healing, offers a powerful, natural solution. For over 5,000 years, Ayurveda has provided effective remedies for stress, fatigue, and physical recovery. As fitness culture grows in India, more men are turning to Ayurveda for balance, stamina, and enhanced recovery. Unlike quick fixes or synthetic supplements, Ayurveda’s holistic approach supports overall health and wellness by nurturing the body from within. Dr Govid, who goes by his first name, the chief innovation officer at Kapiva shared five secret ingredients with ETV Bharat Health for men to enhance their performance in the gym.

Ashwagandha

Representational Image (Freepik)

Ayurveda promotes balance in the body’s energies and supports physical performance through natural, plant-based compounds. Key Ayurvedic herbs such as Ashwagandha is gaining popularity among Indian men looking to enhance their gym performance. These adaptogens work by improving energy levels, increasing muscle strength, and speeding up recovery after intense workouts. Ashwagandha is also known for its ability to reduce stress and boost muscle strength. Studies show it can enhance muscle mass and strength, particularly for men engaged in resistance training, by reducing cortisol (the stress hormone) and improving physical performance. It also supports mental clarity and resilience, making it ideal for men struggling with fatigue.

Shilajit

Representational Image (Freepik)

Shilajit works alongside Ashwagandha to boost energy and support overall vitality. It helps improve stamina and endurance, making it particularly helpful for those who push themselves in the gym. Shilajit also aids in reducing muscle soreness and speeding up recovery after tough workouts. With regular use, it can help men recover faster, stay at their best, and keep making progress in their fitness goals.

Shilajit, a mineral-rich resin from the Himalayas, which enhances cellular energy and aids muscle recovery. Rich in fulvic acid, it supports mitochondrial function, reduces soreness, and accelerates recovery after intense workouts. For men who work out regularly, Shilajit can significantly reduce muscle fatigue, boost testosterone and improve overall recovery.

Safed Museli and Kaunch Beej

Representational Image (Freepik)

Safed Musli and Kaunch Beej are two herbs that support testosterone production and muscle growth without disrupting hormonal balance. Safed Musli enhances libido, testosterone, and muscle recovery, while Kaunch Beej boosts strength, endurance, and muscle repair. Both promote muscle growth and improve performance.

Triphala Churan

Representational Image (Freepik)

In Ayurveda, digestion is considered the foundation of overall health. Triphala, a blend of three fruits — Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki—supports healthy digestion, essential for nutrient absorption. By improving digestion, Triphala ensures the body absorbs the necessary nutrients for muscle recovery and growth while boosting energy levels and regulating blood sugar.

Brahmi

Representational Image (Freepik)

Brahmi, an Ayurvedic herb, enhances cognitive function, reduces anxiety, and sharpens focus, helping men stay mentally sharp during training. Additionally, Ayurvedic practices like pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation are powerful tools for managing stress, boosting energy, and improving concentration. These practices calm the mind, enhance focus, and help men perform better in the gym and in daily life.