Screwdriver Pierces Telangana Youth’s Eye; Gandhi Hospital Performs Life-Saving Surgery

The tool had entered his right eye during work and penetrated the frontal lobe, the largest part of the brain, leaving him critical.

Screwdriver Pierces Telangana Youth's Eye; Gandhi Hospital Performs Life-Saving Surgery
Screwdriver Pierces Telangana Youth’s Eye; Gandhi Hospital Performs Life-Saving Surgery (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: Doctors at Gandhi Hospital here in Telangana saved a 21-year-old man’s vision and life after successfully removing a screwdriver from his eye by conducting a rare and complex surgery.

According to doctors, the tool had entered his right eye during work and penetrated the frontal lobe—the largest part of the brain at the front of the cerebral cortex, leaving him critical.

The patient, Ranjith, a private electrician from Kucharam village in Manoharabad Mandal, was initially shifted to a private eye hospital here on April 8 following the injury during work. After detailed investigations by ophthalmologists, it was revealed that a crucial part of Ranjith's brain was involved. He was immediately referred to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, the next day and subsequently to Gandhi Hospital on April 10 for neurosurgical intervention.

“We found that his eyeball was not hurt, but the screwdriver had lodged dangerously close to it and was near the frontal lobe of the brain, so we immediately decided to perform a delicate surgery to remove the tool,” said Dr Rajakumari, the Gandhi Hospital Superintendent.

“The surgery was done by a team of neurosurgeons along with ophthalmologists,” he said. “It was concluded successfully, and the patient is now stable and recovering well. He will be discharged soon,” he said.

