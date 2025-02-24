ETV Bharat / health

Supreme Court Seeks Centre, States' Response On Quality Of Antiretroviral Drugs For HIV Treatment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government and the State governments regarding the quality of antiretroviral therapy drugs for treating HIV patients in the country.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The apex court was hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the NGO Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS and others. The plea has raised concerns over the supply and quality of antiretroviral (ARV) therapy drugs. ARV therapy involves the treatment of people infected with HIV using anti-HIV drugs.

During the hearing, a counsel, representing the petitioners’, contended before the bench that till now only four states’ have furnished their response to the affidavit filed by them. The petitioners claimed that they have highlighted certain issues, including the process of procurement and the quality of drugs. After hearing submissions, the bench said, “Let all the states file their responses…..”.

The bench asked the Central government and the states to file their response within a month on the affidavit filed by the petitioners’ in September, 2024. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in the first week of April.