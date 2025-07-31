ETV Bharat / health

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Took The Dead Hang Challenge, Here’s Why Everyone From Athletes To Desk Workers Should Also Dead Hang Daily

When actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts a workout, people watch. When she attempts a 90-second dead hang challenge, people take notes. No gimmicks... just raw upper-body strength, mental discipline, and the humble power of gravity. This is about longevity, joint health, and the primal satisfaction of holding on when everything tells you to let go.

The dead hang isn’t a flashy CrossFit move or a circus trick. It’s old-school, minimalist, brutally honest. You either hang, or you fall. And in those 90 seconds (or more), you learn a lot about your body and your mind.

What Exactly Is A Dead Hang?

At its core, a dead hang is just that: you, suspended from a bar, hanging motionless. Palms over the bar (overhand grip), arms extended, shoulders relaxed but alert. Feet off the floor. Core engaged. Gravity doing its job.

And yet, it’s far more than it appears. Dead hangs target your forearms, shoulders, lats, upper back, wrists, and core. They decompress your spine, improve grip strength, stretch tight fascia, and build a kind of calm, functional strength that machines and reps often miss.

How To Do Them Right

You’ll Need:

A pull-up bar, monkey bars, or gymnastics rings.

A bench or box to step up onto. Do not jump.

Optional: wrist straps or chalk if grip is a limiting factor.

Instructions:

Step up to the bar. Grip it overhand, shoulder-width apart.

Lift your feet. Let your body fully extend. Arms straight.

Stay still. Breathe deep. Don’t clench. Don’t cheat.

Hold for 10–30 seconds to start. Your goal is 60-90 seconds over time.

Step down safely. Shake it out. Repeat up to 3 sets.

Tip: Focus on nasal breathing during your hang. It slows your heart rate and builds mental endurance.

Modifications