Rucking Is The ‘New’ Fitness Trend That’s Actually Ancient in India

If you’ve ever lugged a heavy school bag that seemed designed by a group of torturers, congratulations. You were rucking before rucking was cool. Now, if you’re a working-class Indian carrying sacks of grain, pots of water or other large objects, you’re not just exercising. You’re elite training for a global fitness movement that Western influencers are now touting as “the next big thing.”
What Exactly is Rucking?
It started as a military training drill, with soldiers carrying rucksacks (hence the name) over long distances to build endurance. In its shiny, repackaged, Instagram-friendly form, rucking involves walking with a weighted backpack for fitness. Fitness enthusiasts (always on the hunt for something old they can sell as new) discovered this and decided that carrying heavy things was not just a necessity, but an innovative way to get in shape.
India Has Been Rucking for Centuries
While this might sound revolutionary to some, in India, it is a way of life for many. Before rucking became a fitness trend, it was daily survival for millions in India. School kids have been hauling bags heavier than their torsos up and down three flights of stairs since the dawn of education. Farmers and labourers have been carrying baskets of crops, bricks, and firewood for centuries. Village women have been balancing enormous pots of water from wells to their homes because taps are still a distant dream.
Even urban dwellers ruck every time they lug grocery bags back from the market since most of us don't own a four-wheeler. It’s amusing how something Indians have been doing out of necessity is now being sold as an “ultimate fitness hack” in the West. As fitness expert Ramesh Iyer puts it, “It’s hilarious. We don’t need a social media trend to tell us that carrying heavy things is hard work. We’ve known that forever.”
Why is Rucking Suddenly Popular?
Iyer says that fitness influencers love it because it’s a full-body workout with minimal impact on your joints. It combines strength training with cardio, burns more calories than regular walking, and requires zero fancy equipment: just a sturdy backpack and something heavy. You can do it anywhere, from city sidewalks to hills to your daily walk to the supermarket.
But is rucking really a fitness revolution, or just another example of the West discovering something the rest of the world has been doing for ages?
Wellness consultant Neha Sharma finds the trend amusing: “I saw an influencer ‘introducing’ rucking as the latest hack for a lean body. Meanwhile, my grandmother has been carrying sacks of rice on her head since she was a teenager.”
How to Start Rucking Like an Indian
If you’re new to this, start light. Your laptop bag with a charger, lunchbox, and a couple of books will do just fine. If you’re feeling ambitious, try these authentic Indian rucking challenges:
- The Water Carrier Mode – Carry two full buckets of water up the stairs. Extra points if you don’t spill a drop.
- The Market Run – Load up on fresh vegetables, rice sacks, and mangoes. Walk home instead of taking an auto.
- The Schoolbag Test – Borrow a fifth-grader’s school bag. If you can walk a kilometer with it, you're rucking.
And if none of these sound appealing, just carry your own groceries home instead of getting them delivered! Now, put on your backpack, grab some supplies, and start walking... your ancestors would be proud.
