ETV Bharat / health

Rucking Is The ‘New’ Fitness Trend That’s Actually Ancient in India

If you’ve ever lugged a heavy school bag that seemed designed by a group of torturers, congratulations. You were rucking before rucking was cool. Now, if you’re a working-class Indian carrying sacks of grain, pots of water or other large objects, you’re not just exercising. You’re elite training for a global fitness movement that Western influencers are now touting as “the next big thing.”

What Exactly is Rucking?

It started as a military training drill, with soldiers carrying rucksacks (hence the name) over long distances to build endurance. In its shiny, repackaged, Instagram-friendly form, rucking involves walking with a weighted backpack for fitness. Fitness enthusiasts (always on the hunt for something old they can sell as new) discovered this and decided that carrying heavy things was not just a necessity, but an innovative way to get in shape.

India Has Been Rucking for Centuries

While this might sound revolutionary to some, in India, it is a way of life for many. Before rucking became a fitness trend, it was daily survival for millions in India. School kids have been hauling bags heavier than their torsos up and down three flights of stairs since the dawn of education. Farmers and labourers have been carrying baskets of crops, bricks, and firewood for centuries. Village women have been balancing enormous pots of water from wells to their homes because taps are still a distant dream.

Even urban dwellers ruck every time they lug grocery bags back from the market since most of us don't own a four-wheeler. It’s amusing how something Indians have been doing out of necessity is now being sold as an “ultimate fitness hack” in the West. As fitness expert Ramesh Iyer puts it, “It’s hilarious. We don’t need a social media trend to tell us that carrying heavy things is hard work. We’ve known that forever.”