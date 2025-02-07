Beyond Rose Day: Simple, No-Nonsense Beauty Recipes For Rose Face Masks, Rosy Baths And Rose-Petal Tea For Beauty And Wellness

Rose Day today has probably flooded your social media feed with heart emojis, while florists make enough money to fund their summer vacations. But roses are more than just a grand romantic gesture. These delicate, fragrant wonders have been used for centuries in skincare, wellness, and stress relief.
ETV Bharat presents 5 different ways to harness the power of roses for self-care.
1. Easy DIY Rose Face Mask
If your face is looking tired (or, as we like to call it, “seasoned by life”), this DIY mask by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain will bring it back to life. It contains sandalwood, which has been used for centuries to soothe skin irritation and fight pimples, especially in summer. “Rose water cleans your face by removing extra oil and dirt while keeping your skin hydrated and fresh,” says Husain.
You’ll need:
- 2 tbsp pure sandalwood powder
- 1 tbsp rose water
How to use it:
- Mix everything together until it forms a paste.
- Apply to your face and leave on to cool for 15 minutes while you scroll through memes.
- Rinse off and admire your newfound glow.
2. Rose Essential Oil (Because You Deserve to Smell Like a Goddess)
You know how expensive perfumes always have that mysterious “floral note” that makes you feel like royalty? That’s probably rose essential oil. Extracted from rose petals, this liquid gold is packed with benefits:
Moisturizes like a dream: Add a few drops to your face oil or moisturizer, and voilà! Your skin will be dewy, not greasy.
Stress relief in a bottle: Studies show rose essential oil can reduce anxiety and boost your mood. So, next time life gets overwhelming, skip the group chat vent session and inhale some rose oil instead.
Great for headaches: Dab a tiny bit on your temples and pretend you’re meditating, even if you’re just avoiding emails.
How to use it: Mix a few drops into a carrier oil (like jojoba or almond oil) and massage onto your skin or scalp. Or, add to a diffuser and let your living room feel like a 5-star spa.
3. Rosewater Is The MVP of Skincare
If you’re not using rosewater in your beauty routine yet, what are you even doing? This gentle, all-natural toner is a skincare staple.
- Tightens pores without drying out your skin (because we don’t believe in suffering for beauty).
- Soothes irritation and redness; perfect for those moments when your skin decides to freak out for no reason.
- Refreshes your face in an instant, especially after a long Zoom call that could’ve been an email.
How to use it:
- Spray it on your face after cleansing for that “I drink enough water” glow.
- Use it to set your makeup or refresh your skin midday.
- Mix it with a clay mask for extra hydration.
4. Rose Petal Tea: The Secret to Glowing Skin and Inner Peace
Drinking rose petal tea is basically the closest thing to living in a Jane Austen novel. It’s calming, it’s caffeine-free, and it’s packed with antioxidants that make your skin look airbrushed. Plus, studies suggest it helps with digestion, bloating, and stress (because the only thing you should be bloated with is confidence).
How to make it:
- Steep dried rose petals in hot water for 5–7 minutes.
- Add honey or lemon if you want to get fancy.
- Sip, relax, and pretend you’re in a Victorian garden instead of your cluttered living room.
5. Rose-Infused Baths
You know those movie scenes where someone soaks in a bathtub filled with rose petals, looking effortlessly glamorous? Turns out, there’s science behind it. Rose-infused baths can help reduce inflammation and hydrate your skin.
How to make it:
- Add fresh or dried rose petals to warm bathwater.
- Mix in a few drops of rose essential oil for that ultimate spa experience.
- Light some candles, play soft music, and pretend you don’t have a to-do list a mile long.
Now that you know how it's done, use Rose Day as an excuse (and any day hereafter) to soak in some rose petals or cool off with a rose mask.
References:
- https://ejurnalunsam.id/index.php/JQ/article/view/6198
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6261181/
Read more: