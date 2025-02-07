ETV Bharat / health

Beyond Rose Day: Simple, No-Nonsense Beauty Recipes For Rose Face Masks, Rosy Baths And Rose-Petal Tea For Beauty And Wellness

Rose Day today has probably flooded your social media feed with heart emojis, while florists make enough money to fund their summer vacations. But roses are more than just a grand romantic gesture. These delicate, fragrant wonders have been used for centuries in skincare, wellness, and stress relief.

ETV Bharat presents 5 different ways to harness the power of roses for self-care.

1. Easy DIY Rose Face Mask

If your face is looking tired (or, as we like to call it, “seasoned by life”), this DIY mask by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain will bring it back to life. It contains sandalwood, which has been used for centuries to soothe skin irritation and fight pimples, especially in summer. “Rose water cleans your face by removing extra oil and dirt while keeping your skin hydrated and fresh,” says Husain.

You’ll need:

2 tbsp pure sandalwood powder

1 tbsp rose water

How to use it:

Mix everything together until it forms a paste.

Apply to your face and leave on to cool for 15 minutes while you scroll through memes.

Rinse off and admire your newfound glow.

2. Rose Essential Oil (Because You Deserve to Smell Like a Goddess)

You know how expensive perfumes always have that mysterious “floral note” that makes you feel like royalty? That’s probably rose essential oil. Extracted from rose petals, this liquid gold is packed with benefits:

Moisturizes like a dream: Add a few drops to your face oil or moisturizer, and voilà! Your skin will be dewy, not greasy.