Robotic Surgery On 1 Month-Old Infant Conducted At Hyderabad Hospital, Doctors Claim First In India

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Hyderabad's Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital successfully performed a rare procedure on a one-month-old infant using indigenously developed robotic technology, claiming it to be the first such surgery conducted in India.

"Twenty years back, open surgery was there; 10 years back, laparoscopy was there; now, robotic is there. Robotic advantages are 3D vision, high magnification, and very good precision. You can go close to the organ, you can nicely suture without any fault. When you see big, you do it slowly and steadily, and the results are good. That's why in this baby, we had done one side with robotics. It went very well, so we have operated on the other side also. So, ultimately, it resulted in only three holes, and both the sides of kidneys are operated," said Chandra Mohan, Urologist

Doctors said that while open surgery or laparoscopic techniques are typically used for such conditions, they opted for advanced robotic surgery to treat the swelling in the infant’s kidney.

The parents thanked the hospital for its support throughout their child's diagnosis and treatment. Uma, the infant's mother said, "When we did the scanning for the baby, the doctors said an operation was necessary. We consulted Chandra Mohan sir, who initially mentioned that the cost would be 5 lakhs for the operation. However, after understanding our financial situation, they reduced the fee." The infant's father Govind added, "We learned about the baby's kidney problem after receiving the scanning report. We consulted Chandra Mohan sir, and they treated our baby very well."

Doctors said that advancements in robotic surgery will make it more accessible and affordable in India, offering patients safer and more effective treatments while highlighting the country’s growing capabilities in advanced medical care.