Is It Healthy To Dye Hair? Hidden Risks Of Longtime Exposure To Hair Dyes On Scalp And Health

Hair dyeing is one of the popular cosmetic practises in India that has evolved from natural to synthetic formulation. However, they carry certain risks especially over a long period of time. Hair dye comprises of several ingredients that help achieve long lasting colours and some of these carries certain risk to scalp and hair health.

According to Dr Katheeja Nasika, Consultant, Department of Dermatology at Rela Hospital in Chennai, Paraphenylenediamine is one such agent that causes reactions ranging from simple itch to severe reactions and pigmentation issues. "Long term use of certain nitrosamines also known as aromatic amines and formaldehyde like ingredients has been associated with carcinogenic potential," explains Dr Nasika. Though post 1980, the formulations are comparatively safer, the risk is not nil.

She says professionals like hairdressers are at higher risk due to repeated cumulative exposure directly through skin absorption and inhalation. "Safer vegetable-based dyes reduce the carcinogenic potentials to some extent, but the risk of allergies and pigmentation can still appear in sensitive individual," warns the dermatologist. Therefore, she recommends a patch test of 48 – 72 hours before hair dye application.

What's in a Hair Dye?

Hair drys are classified into three categories – temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent. The latter is most commonly used, which also contains chemical processing. These dyes have cocktail chemicals like:

Paraphenylenediamine (PPD): A key ingredient in permanent dyes, known for triggering allergic reactions.

A key ingredient in permanent dyes, known for triggering allergic reactions. Ammonia: Used to open the hair cuticle for deeper penetration of the dye, but also a skin and respiratory irritant.

Used to open the hair cuticle for deeper penetration of the dye, but also a skin and respiratory irritant. Hydrogen Peroxide: Acts as a bleaching agent but can dry out the scalp and hair.

Acts as a bleaching agent but can dry out the scalp and hair. Resorcinol and lead acetate: Less commonly discussed, but found in darker dyes and linked to endocrine disruption.

Although scalp is resilient barrier between hair dyes and them entering into the skin, it is also vascular and absorbent. So, repeated and prolonged contact with these chemicals can lead to major side-effects which are far beyong just skin irritation.

Short-Term Effects on the Scalp

The first sign of damage mostly appars on scalp.

Irritation and Inflammation: Burning, itching, or redness are common reactions, particularly among those with sensitive skin or allergies to PPD.

Burning, itching, or redness are common reactions, particularly among those with sensitive skin or allergies to PPD. Contact Dermatitis: Prolonged exposure can trigger allergic reactions, sometimes severe like rashes, blisters, and even oozing sores.

Prolonged exposure can trigger allergic reactions, sometimes severe like rashes, blisters, and even oozing sores. Scalp Dryness and Hair Thinning: Harsh chemicals impact natural oils of the scalp which weakens hair follicles, leading to breakage or thinning f hair over time.

Long-Term Health Risks