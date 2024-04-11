Risk of Genetic Eye Diseases Increases in Consanguineous Marriages, Hyderabad Hospital Reveals

Hyderabad: A study by LV Prasad Hospital has revealed that children born out of consanguineous marriages run at a high risk of contracting genetic diseases as well as eye problems, like Hereditary Eye Diseases (HED).

According to the study, the children born to those with hereditary eye problems, who are born between consanguineous and close relatives, suffer from problems related to the retina, cornea and optic nerve, but also have problems like weak vision, increased pressure in the eye, and inability to see properly during the day or night

Some of the HEDs include congenital corneal opacities where children are born with corneal scars, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. If left untreated, these conditions can impact an individual’s quality of life and even lead to blindness.

Doctors of LV Prasad Ophthalmology Institute Dr Manjushree Bhathe said that there is a high risk of developing corneal spots, cataracts, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa. Couples with a family history of HED require genetic testing. It helps to ensure that the children born are not affected by genetic eye problems. "Due to early detection, it can be prevented through surgery and drugs," said Manjushree.