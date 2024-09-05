ETV Bharat / health

Rise Of Type-1 Diabetes In Children: Top Endocrinologist Explains How To Manage It

By ETV Bharat English Team

According to the Global Type-1 Diabetic Index, Type-1 diabetes is rising at an average annual rate of 6.7 per cent in India, compared to a 4.4 per cent increase in Type-2 diabetes. This trend is echoed internationally, with annual increases of 3.5 per cent in the UK and 2.9 per cent in the USA.

Hyderabad: Renowned endocrinologist Dr Bipin Sethi has highlighted a troubling trend in the rise of Type-1 diabetes among children, with the condition now affecting over 8 lakh individuals across India.

Dr Sethi’s insights reveal a significant annual increase in Type-1 diabetes cases, surpassing the growth rate of Type-2 diabetes by 2.3 per cent. Dr Sethi and Sanofi India Senior Director Aparna Thomas briefed reporters about their activities in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Escalating Concerns

In response to this growing concern, the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes (RSSDI) and Sanofi India Limited (SIL) have joined forces to standardize treatment methods and support for children affected by Type-1 diabetes. As part of their initiative, free insulin, syringes, and other essentials are being provided to 1,400 patients nationwide, including 72 in Telangana.

Misunderstandings and Awareness

Dr Sethi emphasized that Type-1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder primarily affecting children, can be managed effectively with proper care. However, he noted that a lack of awareness often delays diagnosis. Symptoms such as weight loss, excessive thirst, hunger, stomach pain, and vomiting should prompt a visit to a healthcare provider.

With timely insulin treatment and minor adjustments to diet, affected children can lead normal lives. He urged governments and NGOs to enhance awareness, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and to offer support to families burdened by the costs of insulin and diabetes management.

Training and Protocols

Aparna Thomas, Senior Director at Sanofi India, highlighted the importance of proper insulin administration to avoid complications like hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. To address these issues, RSSDI and Sanofi India have developed a universal treatment system and trained 1,700 doctors across the country. This initiative aims to establish a unified protocol for treating Type-1 diabetes, ensuring consistent care. Doctors are also educating patients and their families on diet, lifestyle, and the importance of regular insulin checks and timely meals.

