Rise Of Type-1 Diabetes In Children: Top Endocrinologist Explains How To Manage It

Hyderabad: Renowned endocrinologist Dr Bipin Sethi has highlighted a troubling trend in the rise of Type-1 diabetes among children, with the condition now affecting over 8 lakh individuals across India.

Dr Sethi’s insights reveal a significant annual increase in Type-1 diabetes cases, surpassing the growth rate of Type-2 diabetes by 2.3 per cent. Dr Sethi and Sanofi India Senior Director Aparna Thomas briefed reporters about their activities in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Escalating Concerns

According to the Global Type-1 Diabetic Index, Type-1 diabetes is rising at an average annual rate of 6.7 per cent in India, compared to a 4.4 per cent increase in Type-2 diabetes. This trend is echoed internationally, with annual increases of 3.5 per cent in the UK and 2.9 per cent in the USA.

In response to this growing concern, the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes (RSSDI) and Sanofi India Limited (SIL) have joined forces to standardize treatment methods and support for children affected by Type-1 diabetes. As part of their initiative, free insulin, syringes, and other essentials are being provided to 1,400 patients nationwide, including 72 in Telangana.