The Mysterious Rise of Alzheimer’s In Middle-Aged Indians, Why Is This Happening And What Can Be Done?

At 46, Priya Mehta had a thriving career in finance, a busy home life, and a mind that could recall intricate details from board meetings months ago. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, she started forgetting small things: passwords she used every day, meetings she had scheduled, even the names of colleagues she'd worked with for years. At first, she laughed it off as stress, another side effect of juggling too many responsibilities. But when she found herself lost in her own neighbourhood (where she had lived in for two decades) her husband insisted she see a doctor. The diagnosis: early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Like Priya, thousands of young adults are facing an unthinkable reality: losing their memory, their cognitive abilities, and their independence decades earlier than expected. It's a condition rarely explored in cinema except for U Me Aur Hum starring Kajol as a young pregnant woman who has to deal with the sudden diagnosis. Alzheimer's has long been associated with the elderly in their 70s or 80s. But for about 5-10% of all Alzheimer’s patients, the disease strikes far earlier, in their 40s or 50s.

According to Dr. Kaustubh Mahajan, Consultant Neurology at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, this rare form of Alzheimer’s (also known as younger-onset Alzheimer’s) remains a mystery. “The exact cause is not fully known,” he says. “In some cases, it’s linked to genetic mutations in the APP, PSEN1, or PSEN2 genes, which lead to an abnormal buildup of proteins in the brain. But there are also cases where there’s no clear genetic link, so there's a complex interplay between genetics and environmental factors.”

Misdiagnosis Is The First Battle

For those experiencing early-onset Alzheimer’s, the first battle is often getting the right diagnosis. The symptoms (memory lapses, difficulty concentrating, poor decision-making, and personality changes) are frequently mistaken for stress, depression, or burnout. After all, what 40-something isn’t exhausted from balancing work, family, and financial pressures?