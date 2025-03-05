The Mysterious Rise of Alzheimer’s In Middle-Aged Indians, Why Is This Happening And What Can Be Done?

At 46, Priya Mehta had a thriving career in finance, a busy home life, and a mind that could recall intricate details from board meetings months ago. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, she started forgetting small things: passwords she used every day, meetings she had scheduled, even the names of colleagues she'd worked with for years. At first, she laughed it off as stress, another side effect of juggling too many responsibilities. But when she found herself lost in her own neighbourhood (where she had lived in for two decades) her husband insisted she see a doctor. The diagnosis: early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Like Priya, thousands of young adults are facing an unthinkable reality: losing their memory, their cognitive abilities, and their independence decades earlier than expected. It's a condition rarely explored in cinema except for U Me Aur Hum starring Kajol as a young pregnant woman who has to deal with the sudden diagnosis. Alzheimer's has long been associated with the elderly in their 70s or 80s. But for about 5-10% of all Alzheimer’s patients, the disease strikes far earlier, in their 40s or 50s.
According to Dr. Kaustubh Mahajan, Consultant Neurology at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, this rare form of Alzheimer’s (also known as younger-onset Alzheimer’s) remains a mystery. “The exact cause is not fully known,” he says. “In some cases, it’s linked to genetic mutations in the APP, PSEN1, or PSEN2 genes, which lead to an abnormal buildup of proteins in the brain. But there are also cases where there’s no clear genetic link, so there's a complex interplay between genetics and environmental factors.”
Misdiagnosis Is The First Battle
For those experiencing early-onset Alzheimer’s, the first battle is often getting the right diagnosis. The symptoms (memory lapses, difficulty concentrating, poor decision-making, and personality changes) are frequently mistaken for stress, depression, or burnout. After all, what 40-something isn’t exhausted from balancing work, family, and financial pressures?
This was the case for Anil Deshmukh, a 52-year-old architect from Pune. His colleagues noticed he was missing deadlines, struggling to recall details from client meetings, and often seemed confused during conversations.
“I assumed it was stress,” Anil recalls. “I was running a firm, dealing with multiple projects, and trying to be a good father to my teenage kids. Of course, I was distracted.”
His doctor initially prescribed antidepressants, convinced that his struggles were due to anxiety and overwork. It wasn’t until Anil’s wife pointed out that he forgot how to drive to his own office (a route he had taken for years) that doctors finally conducted neurological tests. The results confirmed early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Dr. Mahajan says that early detection is crucial. “If diagnosed in time, patients can manage symptoms with medications, lifestyle adjustments, and cognitive therapy. But many young individuals experience delays in receiving the right treatment because their symptoms are dismissed as something else.”
Why Is This Happening?
While genetics play a role, researchers now believe environmental triggers may be just as important. Dr. Mahajan points to three key risk factors that modern lifestyles have exacerbated:
- Lack of Good, Uninterrupted Sleep - Sleep is when the brain clears out toxic waste, including beta-amyloid proteins that contribute to Alzheimer’s. Poor sleep hygiene, excessive screen time, and disrupted sleep cycles may increase risk.
- Sedentary Lifestyles - Physical activity isn’t just about weight management; it boosts brain function and promotes neural growth. Sitting for long hours with minimal exercise can accelerate cognitive decline.
- Lack of Mental Challenges - Engaging in puzzles, learning new skills, and staying mentally active can strengthen neural connections. Without cognitive challenges, the brain deteriorates faster.
What Can Be Done?
Though there is no cure for early-onset Alzheimer’s, there are ways to slow its progression:
- Medication & Therapies: Drugs like cholinesterase inhibitors can help manage symptoms. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and brain-training exercises may also help.
- Lifestyle Changes: Regular exercise, a Mediterranean diet, mindfulness practices, and deep sleep are all linked to better brain health.
- Support Systems: Connecting with support groups and awareness campaigns ensures younger individuals receive proper care and helps break the stigma around the disease.
- Ongoing Research: Scientists are continuously exploring new treatments, including gene therapies and AI-assisted diagnostic tools, offering hope for the future.
The biggest challenge with younger-onset Alzheimer's is acceptance. “I always assumed Alzheimer’s was something I’d worry about in my 70s,” Anil says. “I never thought I’d be dealing with it now.”
