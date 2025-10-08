ETV Bharat / health

A Parent’s Guide To Spotting Retinal Red Flags in Kids

Every parent wants their child to see the world clearly — the colours of a crayon box, the letters of their first book, the smile of their mother. But what if something deep inside the eye, something you can’t see, starts to fail? That something is the retina: a thin, light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye that turns light into the images we see. It’s like the camera sensor of the human body. And if that sensor goes wrong, even the world’s best lenses won’t help.

As Dr. Mubashir Parkar, Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, says, “The retina is a vital part of the eye, responsible for capturing light and sending visual signals to the brain. If retinal issues go undetected during this critical period, they can lead to permanent vision loss or developmental delays. Conditions like retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), Coats' disease, retinal detachment, and inherited retinal disorders may emerge early but often show few symptoms at first.”

What Parents Should Watch Out For

Most parents don’t realize something is wrong until it’s too late. The child doesn’t complain because they don’t know what “normal” vision looks like. Parents dismiss signs as “just a phase.” But the truth is, the retina doesn’t forgive delays. The earlier a problem is caught, the higher the chance of saving vision.

Preventive eye care (Getty Images)

So, how can you tell if something’s wrong? Dr. Parkar points out a few red flags every parent should look out for.

1. White Reflection in Photos

You’ve probably seen this — a photo where your child’s eyes reflect white or yellow instead of the usual red. Looks cute in the moment? Maybe.

Harmless? Absolutely not.

That white reflex, called Leukocoria, could point to serious conditions like retinoblastoma (a rare childhood eye cancer) or congenital cataracts. If you spot it, don’t wait for the next school eye camp. Book an appointment with an eye specialist immediately.

2. Trouble Tracking Objects

By the time your baby is 3-4 months old, they should start following objects with their eyes: a toy, your face, or that phone you keep flashing in front of them. If they don’t, it could mean the retina isn’t sending clear signals to the brain. Difficulty focusing or maintaining eye contact beyond that age isn’t just a developmental quirk; it could be an early retinal issue or another visual problem that needs medical attention.