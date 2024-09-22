ETV Bharat / health

Restless Legs Awareness Day: Fighting Against the Lifelong Neurological Condition

Restless Legs Awareness Day is celebrated every year on September 23. This day serves to raise awareness about a health issue that affects both adults and children. The first Restless Legs Syndrome Awareness Day was observed on September 23, 2012.

Restless legs syndrome is a lifelong neurological condition characterised by an insatiable desire to move the legs in order to relieve unpleasant sensations such as creeping, crawling, pulling, itching, tingling, or burning sensations.

What is Restless Legs Syndrome?

Restless legs syndrome is also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, is a disorder, when you really feel the need to move your legs because they're uncomfortable. This feeling usually strikes at night or when you're sitting or lying down. However, Moving around for a bit makes the discomfort go away, but it comes back.

RLS can start at any point in life and usually gets worse as you get older. It can interrupt sleep, affecting daily tasks. The condition affects approximately 7 percent of the population.

Types Of Restless Legs Syndrome:

Early onset: Early onset means a diagnosis occurs before age 45, often in your family's history, and the condition advances gradually.

Late onset: Late onset means RLS gets worse faster and is usually found after 45.

Symptoms: