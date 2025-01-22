What Your Resting Heart Rate Indicates About Your Health; Here's How You Can Monitor Heart Rate At Home

Resting heart rate RHR is the number of times your heart beats per minute when you are at rest. The heart rate keeps changing – speeding low and high as per your body's need for oxygen. Your RHR is an important measure of your overall health and fitness.
Dr. Ashish Mishra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, explains that RHR is "a rough estimate of a person's physical fitness and health status." Studies link higher RHRs with an increased risk of early mortality.
What is a normal resting heart rate?
Normal RHR varies from person to person and adjusts to your body’s oxygen requirements. For instance, your heart rate rises during exercise or stress and slows down when you’re relaxed or asleep.
The American Heart Association defines a normal adult RHR as 60 to 100 beats per minute (bpm). Rates above 100 bpm indicate tachycardia, while rates below 60 bpm are classified as bradycardia.
Dr. Mishra shares heart rates also vary as per the age of an individual. Young children ofetn have higher RHR than adults. Most adults fall between 60 and 90 bpm, "though RHRs below 60 or above 90 bpm may be normal for some individuals.
Factors that influence RHR
Some of the health factors that can impact the RHR in an individual are general health conditions like chronicle illnesses, stress, medications, and hormones. People of South Asian or Adrican descent tend to have higher RHRs. People who are overweight and underweight often have elevated RHRs. But regular exercise can lower RHR, especially in athletes. "Lower RHR is considered better than an elevated RHR," says Dr. Mishra.
How to measure and monitor RHR at home
To measure your RHR, Dr. Mishra suggests two steps:
- Sit quietly for 3-5 minutes.
- Find your pulse on your wrist or neck and count the beats for 1 minute.
Alternatively, wearable devices and automated blood pressure monitors can accurately track your RHR.
Tips to lower your RHR at home
- A high RHR may indicate underlying health issues. Steps to lower it include:
- Taking prescribed medications for heart health.
- Managing blood pressure and cholesterol.
- Reducing caffeine and alcohol intake.
- Quitting smoking and other tobacco use.
- Adopting a heart-healthy diet and exercising regularly.
Monitoring and managing resting heart rate is simple and powerful way to assess and improve your overall health. "A healthy lifestyle and staying active can keep your heart beating strong," suggests Dr. Mishra.
