What Your Resting Heart Rate Indicates About Your Health; Here's How You Can Monitor Heart Rate At Home

Resting heart rate RHR is the number of times your heart beats per minute when you are at rest. The heart rate keeps changing – speeding low and high as per your body's need for oxygen. Your RHR is an important measure of your overall health and fitness.

Dr. Ashish Mishra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, explains that RHR is "a rough estimate of a person's physical fitness and health status." Studies link higher RHRs with an increased risk of early mortality.

What is a normal resting heart rate?

Normal RHR varies from person to person and adjusts to your body’s oxygen requirements. For instance, your heart rate rises during exercise or stress and slows down when you’re relaxed or asleep.

The American Heart Association defines a normal adult RHR as 60 to 100 beats per minute (bpm). Rates above 100 bpm indicate tachycardia, while rates below 60 bpm are classified as bradycardia.

Dr. Mishra shares heart rates also vary as per the age of an individual. Young children ofetn have higher RHR than adults. Most adults fall between 60 and 90 bpm, "though RHRs below 60 or above 90 bpm may be normal for some individuals.

Factors that influence RHR