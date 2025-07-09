ETV Bharat / health

82% Of People In India Prefer Diagnostic Centres Over Hospitals For Preventive Checkups: Report

The insights for the preventive health report by ekincare were drawn from over 30,000 people across 300 cities including all metro and tier-1 cities.

Technician checking a patient's vitals
The report shows a clear preference for diagnostic centres over hospitals for checkups (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST

As the nation steadily embraces preventive healthcare, what's striking is the shift in where people are now choosing to seek it. According to the newly published 'Diagnostics vs Hospitals: Preventive Health Report 2025' by ekincare (an integrated digital health benefits platform headquartered in Hyderabad), 82% of individuals now prefer diagnostic centres for their preventive health checkups, compared to just 18% who opt for hospitals.

Diagnostic centres consistently emerged as the more trusted choice, offering quicker report delivery, fewer service issues, and a more seamless customer experience. The report shows diagnostic centres have 30% fewer report errors and deliver 71% of results within 48 hours significantly faster than hospitals, which deliver only 47% within the same time period.

Health test
The report shows diagnostic centres have 30% fewer result errors (Getty Images)

The study draws on appointment and ratings data across India’s top five metros: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Hyderabad, representing 75% of the country’s diagnostic volumes. It offers a comparative view of customer satisfaction, accuracy, speed, and service quality between diagnostic centres and hospitals for services such as annual checkups, pre-employment screenings, and lab tests.

“What we’re seeing is a structural shift in how preventive healthcare is being delivered and consumed in India,” said Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO and Founder, ekincare, adding, “The modern health-seeker values speed, transparency, and control and diagnostic centres are meeting those expectations more consistently than hospitals.”

Highlights from the report:

  1. Turnaround Time: 71% of reports from diagnostic centres are delivered within 48 hours, compared to only 47% from hospitals.
  2. Report Accuracy: Just 3.3% of diagnostic centre reports needed corrections, as opposed to 4.4% from hospitals; indicating 30% fewer errors.
  3. Customer Ratings: 81% of diagnostic centre visits received a 4-star rating or higher, versus 79% for hospitals.
  4. Service Issues: Customers report 56% lower instances of long wait times and 33% fewer complaints about staff behaviour at diagnostic centres.

Geographical Insights:

  • Mumbai: 95% of preventive health appointments were fulfilled at diagnostic centres.
  • Hyderabad: Diagnostic labs outperformed hospitals with 94% better staff behaviour ratings and 74% higher hygiene scores.
  • Bengaluru: 84% of diagnostic reports were delivered within 48 hours, compared to 53% at hospitals.
  • Delhi-NCR: 87% of reports from diagnostic centres were delivered within 48 hours vs. just 38% at hospitals, with 70% fewer wait-time complaints.
  • Pune: Only 0.7% flagged poor staff behaviour at diagnostic centres, compared to 6.3% at hospitals.

