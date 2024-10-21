ETV Bharat / health

Can Regenerative Therapies Help Athletes Recover Faster?

Enduring injuries while playing sports or exercising is very common. Lucky are a few who escape though. For an athletes injuries can be devastating, often ending careers or delaying seasons. Recently, India's ace cricketer Rishabh Pant was hit by a ball on his knee, the same place where he was operated for another injury during his car accident last year. The wicket-keeper, reportedly, will not be playing the upcoming second test match in Pune. Another sportsman Captain Atool Sinha from the Indian Navy broke his hand during an offshore double-handed world championship held in Lorient, France onboard a sailing boat last month. One wonders what happens when these athletes endure injuries and how they return to their jobs like ever before. While traditional treatments like surgery and physical therapy have been the primary methods of recovery, a new wave of regenerative therapies is offering promising alternatives. We got in touch with Dr Surbhi Bhagat, a senior doctor super specialty in USG guided intervention pain at ORTHOReNEW Regenexx India to know more about regenerative therapies and how they are more effective in recovering process.

Regenerative Therapies for Athlete Injuries:

Four main types of regenerative therapies are used for athlete injuries:

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that can develop into various types of tissue. When injected into an injured area, they can help regenerate damaged tissue, reduce inflammation, and promote healing.

Types of stem cells: Adult stem cells (found in bone marrow, fat, and other tissues) and embryonic stem cells are commonly used.

Potential benefits: Stem cell therapy may help reduce pain, improve mobility, and accelerate injury recovery.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

PRP is a concentrated solution of platelets, which contain growth factors that promote healing. When injected into an injured area, PRP can stimulate tissue repair and reduce inflammation.

Potential benefits: PRP therapy may help reduce pain, improve function, and accelerate healing.

Exosome Therapy

How it works: Exosomes are tiny vesicles released by cells that contain proteins, RNA, and other molecules involved in cell communication. When injected into an injured area, exosomes can promote tissue regeneration and reduce inflammation.

Potential benefits: Exosome therapy may help reduce pain, improve function, and accelerate healing.