Reduce Oil Usage In Cooking By At Least 10 Per Cent: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday appealed to the countrymen to reduce oil usage in cooking by at least 10 per cent which will ensure better liver health and reduce the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country.

"Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, during his address in 'Mann Ki Baat', appealed to the nation to reduce oil usage in cooking by at least 10 per cent. This small yet powerful step can go a long way in ensuring better liver health and in reducing the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country," said Nadda while addressing a health camp 'Liver Health Pledge Ceremony' in observance of World Liver Day 2025 in New Delhi.

He also called upon everyone to take the pledge for "taking care of liver health, get it checked regularly, and adopt a healthy lifestyle." He said that fatty liver is preventable and, to a great extent, reversible through the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Nadda stated, "As we all know, the liver is one of the most vital organs of our body that performs essential functions like digestion, detoxification, and energy storage. If the liver is not healthy, the entire body suffers."

Underlining the importance of Liver health, Nadda said that fatty liver not only impacts liver function but also significantly increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer.

At the camp, all participants pledged to make informed food choices, lead healthier lifestyles, reduce edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent and spread awareness about fighting obesity in response to the call given by PM Narendra Modi.

The Ministry, in collaboration with FSSAI and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hosted a comprehensive Liver Health Camp for officials and staff of the Ministry. In the Camp, the multidisciplinary team from ILBS—comprising expert doctors, nurses, and technicians offered the following services: clinical examination (including BMI, waist-hip ratio, and blood pressure); laboratory tests (fasting blood glucose, liver function tests, lipid profile, complete blood count, Hepatitis B & C screening); fibroScan for liver fat and fibrosis assessment; body composition analysis and personalised nutritional counselling focusing on reducing oil and processed food intake.

As part of the event, FSSAI set up an informative exhibition showcasing millets and liver-friendly diets, aligning with this year’s theme: 'Food is Medicine.'

Highlighting the nutritional value of millets, the stall demonstrated their benefits in maintaining liver health. The event highlighted that rich in dietary fibre, antioxidants and essential micronutrients, millets aid in promoting bile secretion, reducing inflammation, improving lipid profiles and digestion — factors closely linked to liver health.

"Their inclusion in the daily diet helps prevent liver disorders, including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)," it said. Additionally, the display promoted cruciferous vegetables (like broccoli and cauliflower), leafy greens, fatty fish (rich in omega-3), nuts and seeds, citrus fruits and healthy fats (such as olive oil), known to reduce oxidative stress, support detoxification processes, and maintain overall liver function.