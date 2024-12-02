ETV Bharat / health

Red Light Therapy, The Safer, More Natural Anti-Ageing Alternative To Botox Loved By Samantha and Deepika

Red light therapy (RLT) is emerging in India as a natural and non-invasive solution to combat signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. Unlike Botox or cosmetic surgery, which offer quick fixes but involve injections or invasive procedures, red light therapy provides a gradual, holistic approach to rejuvenating the skin.

While it has been popular with international beauties like Kim Kardashian for a while, celebrities in India have also been sharing their positive experiences with RLT. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared her picture on Instagram wearing an LED light mask, while pan India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu credited the therapy as one of her beauty secrets on social media.

What Is Red Light Therapy?

“Red light therapy [also known as Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT)] involves exposing the skin to light in the visible red and infrared spectrum using LED devices,” says Dr. Jaishree Sharad, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist in Mumbai. The low-power light penetrates the skin, stimulating the production of collagen, reducing inflammation and enhancing blood circulation.

According to Lalita Arya, Vice-President at Derma Puritys Aesthetic Clinic, “The treatment works at a cellular level to promote tissue repair and increase blood flow, leaving the skin firm and glowing. It is effective for skin conditions like acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and even eczema.”

By targeting collagen production and reducing inflammation, RLT addresses both surface-level and deeper signs of ageing, offering a natural path to youthful skin.

How Does RLT Compare To Botox And Cosmetic Surgery?

“Unlike Botox, which temporarily paralyzes facial muscles to smooth wrinkles, RLT promotes natural healing and collagen growth,” says Arya. While Botox offers immediate results, red light therapy requires patience and consistency for gradual improvement.

RLT is more affordable and widely accessible compared to Botox or surgical options. “Even in tier-two and tier-three cities, at-home devices and in-clinic services are available,” says Dr. Sharad.

“RLT is safe for all skin types, including sensitive and dark skin,” notes Arya. However, Dr. Sharad advises caution for individuals with photosensitivity or those on medications like isotretinoin. Always consult a dermatologist before starting therapy.

Long-Term Benefits: While Botox and fillers require regular maintenance, RLT offers cumulative benefits that improve the skin’s overall health.