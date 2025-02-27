Recipe: Copper Ambali, The Telugu Grandmother's Secret Summer Drink To Cool The System

Summer is upon us. If you grew up in a Telugu household, chances are you’ve seen your grandmother stir up a cooling drink in a big, well-loved copper pot during peak summer. That was Copper Ambali or Neera Ambali, the OG summer cooler long before packaged drinks took over.

If you're wondering: “Why copper?” Because our grandmothers were way ahead of modern science. Copper is naturally antimicrobial, helps with digestion, and balances body heat, making it the perfect vessel for a summer drink like this. So if you have a copper pot at home, use it. If not, a steel or aluminum vessel will do, but consider investing in one.

What You Need:

1 cup ragi flour (finger millet)

4 cups water stored in a copper pot overnight

A pinch of salt

1-2 tablespoons jaggery

A splash of buttermilk or fresh coconut water (optional)

How to Make It

Start with a copper pot. Fill it with water and let it sit overnight. It infuses the water with minerals and makes it more cooling.

In a small bowl, take a little water and stir it into the ragi flour to make a smooth paste. This step keeps it from getting lumpy when added to the main pot. Bring the rest of the water to a gentle simmer. Slowly pour in the ragi paste while stirring continuously to avoid forming lumps. Let it cook for about 5-7 minutes until it thickens slightly.

Once cooked, let it cool to room temperature. This is when the magic happens, it turns into a naturally fermented, gut-friendly drink that keeps you full and refreshed.

For a sweet version, add jaggery and mix well. For a savoury twist, add a splash of buttermilk and a pinch of salt. Pour into clay or steel cups, sip slowly, and soak in the cooling goodness.

Why Your Grandmother Swore By This Drink

Prevents dehydration – This is the drink you need after a long, sweaty day. Keeps you full – Ragi is packed with fiber and good carbs, so you’re not reaching for junk food. Boosts digestion – Fermented foods = happy gut. Cools the body – Telangana summers are no joke, and this drink is like an internal AC. Packed with nutrients – Ragi is a superfood, full of calcium, iron, and antioxidants.

The next time the heat gets unbearable, skip the sugary sodas and drink like your ancestors did. Trust us, they knew what they were doing.

