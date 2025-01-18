ETV Bharat / health

Recipe And Benefits Of Ash Gourd Juice, Which Katrina Kaif Drinks Every Day

When it comes to staying fit and radiant, Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Masaba Gupta, and Mira Kapoor have one thing in common: ash gourd juice. While Deepika regularly drinks it as an ayurvedic medicine to balance her Pitta, Katrina's nutritionist Shweta Shah recently revealed that the actress consumes it every day for “detoxification and digestion”.

Mira Kapoor, wellness advocate and Shahid Kapur's wife, swears by it for its detoxifying properties. “Starting your day with ash gourd juice helps flush out toxins, keeps your stomach light, and promotes better digestion,” she has shared in her social media updates.

What Makes Ash Gourd Juice So Special?

Also known as winter melon or white pumpkin, ash gourd has been a staple in Ayurvedic traditions for centuries. In Ayurveda, ash gourd is considered a sattvic food, meaning it promotes peace and clarity of mind. It is recommended for its ability to balance the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) and is especially beneficial for those with excess heat or acidity in their system.

Ash gourd juice (Freepik)

Ash gourd juice is now gaining popularity among health enthusiasts as a refreshing, nutrient-packed drink. But what makes it such a superstar in the world of health and wellness? Low in calories and high in water content, ash gourd juice is perfect for hydration and detoxification.

Ayurveda regards it as a cooling agent that balances the body’s heat and soothes the digestive system. Says ayurveda specaialist Dr. M.R. Vasudevan Namboothiri, “Ash gourd is a veritable powerhouse in the domain of natural remedies. For example, if you're grappling with the discomfort of urinary tract stones, the daily inclusion of ash gourd juice is highly recommended.”

Health Benefits of Ash Gourd Juice

A Natural Detoxifier: Ash gourd juice cleanses the digestive system and eliminates toxins from the body. Its high water content makes it an ideal drink to start the day, especially for those looking to maintain a healthy gut.