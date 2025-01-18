Recipe And Benefits Of Ash Gourd Juice, Which Katrina Kaif Drinks Every Day

When it comes to staying fit and radiant, Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Masaba Gupta, and Mira Kapoor have one thing in common: ash gourd juice. While Deepika regularly drinks it as an ayurvedic medicine to balance her Pitta, Katrina's nutritionist Shweta Shah recently revealed that the actress consumes it every day for “detoxification and digestion”.
Mira Kapoor, wellness advocate and Shahid Kapur's wife, swears by it for its detoxifying properties. “Starting your day with ash gourd juice helps flush out toxins, keeps your stomach light, and promotes better digestion,” she has shared in her social media updates.
What Makes Ash Gourd Juice So Special?
Also known as winter melon or white pumpkin, ash gourd has been a staple in Ayurvedic traditions for centuries. In Ayurveda, ash gourd is considered a sattvic food, meaning it promotes peace and clarity of mind. It is recommended for its ability to balance the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) and is especially beneficial for those with excess heat or acidity in their system.
Ash gourd juice is now gaining popularity among health enthusiasts as a refreshing, nutrient-packed drink. But what makes it such a superstar in the world of health and wellness? Low in calories and high in water content, ash gourd juice is perfect for hydration and detoxification.
Ayurveda regards it as a cooling agent that balances the body’s heat and soothes the digestive system. Says ayurveda specaialist Dr. M.R. Vasudevan Namboothiri, “Ash gourd is a veritable powerhouse in the domain of natural remedies. For example, if you're grappling with the discomfort of urinary tract stones, the daily inclusion of ash gourd juice is highly recommended.”
Health Benefits of Ash Gourd Juice
A Natural Detoxifier: Ash gourd juice cleanses the digestive system and eliminates toxins from the body. Its high water content makes it an ideal drink to start the day, especially for those looking to maintain a healthy gut.
Boosts Digestion: This juice contains natural enzymes that aid digestion and reduce acidity. Regular consumption can ease bloating and help maintain a healthy gut microbiome.
Promotes Weight Loss: With almost no calories, ash gourd juice is perfect for those watching their weight. Its high fibre content keeps you feeling full, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy options.
Cools the Body: Ayurveda praises ash gourd for its cooling properties. Drinking it in the morning helps balance body heat, especially during summer or after indulging in spicy foods.
Improves Skin Health: Packed with antioxidants, ash gourd juice fights free radicals and promotes glowing skin. Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif attribute their radiant complexion to a clean diet, and ash gourd juice is a staple in that routine.
Supports Mental Health: According to Ayurveda, ash gourd juice has calming properties that can reduce stress and anxiety, promoting mental clarity. Dr. Namboothiri says praises its role in “boosting energy without overstimulating the body,” making it ideal for those seeking natural vitality.
Recipe For Ash Gourd Juice
Ingredients:
- Ash gourd, 4-5 inch sized – 1
- Lemon juice – 6 tsp
- Black pepper powder – 3 tsp
- Salt – 3 tsp
Method:
- Cut ash gourd, remove skin and seeds
- Blend to a smooth puree
- Strain
- Add lemon juice, black pepper powder and salt
From fashion designer Masaba's Instagram stories to Deepika's wellness routine, ash gourd juice has become a star in its own right. Celebrities embrace it not just for its health benefits but also for its simplicity. Give it a try, and let this ancient Ayurvedic gem add a splash of health to your mornings.
