How Safe Is The Water Left In Your Kettle, And What Really Happens When You Reboil It?

You boil water in the morning for coffee. Half of it sits there. Afternoon comes. You press the kettle button again. Reheat. Repeat. Maybe for your cup of green tea, or maybe for your ready-to-cook cup noodles. But wait. Somewhere in the depths of the colony aunty's Whatsapp group, you heard reboiling water is dangerous. Apparently, it unleashes arsenic, fluoride, nitrates, and who knows what else! One day you’re just sipping chai. Next day, boom! Chemical overload? So what’s the truth? Is this a health risk, or just another health myth?

Is It Safe to Reboil Water in Your Kettle?

Here’s the short answer: Yes. It’s safe.

Unless your tap water is from a toxic wasteland or your kettle belongs in a museum. Boiling water kills most bacteria and germs. That’s a fact. But what about the chemicals? People worry that reboiling causes stuff like arsenic, fluoride, and lead to increase. So, is it true?

Let’s understand what’s really in your water. According to a study by the University of Wollongong in Australia, here’s what the tap water in the Sydney region had between January and March 2025:

pH? Slightly alkaline.

Total dissolved solids? Low.

Fluoride? At tooth-friendly levels.

Metals like iron and lead? Tiny, trace amounts—way below danger levels.

Sodium? Way less than your average bottle of Coke.

In short, perfectly fine for making tea, coffee, or midnight ramen. According to Faisal Hai, Professor and Head of School of Civil, Mining, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Wollongong, if you reboil this water, it's perfectly safe and won’t turn into chemical soup.

What Happens When You Reboil Water?

You boil a litre of water. Use 200 ml for coffee. The rest stays in the kettle. Afternoon comes, you reboil what's left. So, does fluoride or lead suddenly spike? No. Unless you keep boiling the water till it completely evaporates, the change in chemical concentration is too small to matter.

Understand what really happens when you reboil kettle water (Getty Images)

Let’s do a little numbers game:

Say your water has 1 mg of fluoride per litre (which is fine). You boil it once and use 200ml: that’s 0.2mg fluoride. You reboil the rest. Even if 100ml evaporates, that second cup still only has 0.23 mg of fluoride. That’s barely a difference. Your toothpaste has more fluoride than that. Same goes for lead. According to the same study, lead in the water was 0.0001 mg per litre. You’d need to reduce 20 litres of tap water into one tiny cup to hit dangerous levels. Try doing that in your kettle. Spoiler: you can’t. Most kettles auto-shut anyway once water reaches boiling point. So, overboiling is not even a thing unless you’re boiling water on a stove and then going off to watch a full K-drama episode.

Does Reboiled Water Taste Weird?

That’s a valid question. Some folks say reboiled water tastes “flat.” That’s usually because of two things:

Loss of dissolved oxygen (which can make water taste stale).

Minor changes in mineral concentration (hardly noticeable)

If you’re making masala chai, are you really going to notice if your fluoride level is 0.20 mg or 0.23 mg? Not unless you’re some kind of chai sommelier. Also, water taste varies city to city. Mumbai water tastes different from Delhi, which tastes different from Coimbatore. So reboiling won’t suddenly ruin your beverage unless your water already tasted like rust to begin with.

When Should You Avoid Reboiling?

To be fair, there are a few situations where reboiling may not be ideal:

Old water that’s been sitting in the kettle for days

Hard water areas, where limescale builds up quickly

Contaminated sources like well water

Using a rusty or very old kettle

In these rare cases, just use fresh water and don’t overthink it. Most of us already reboil water every single day without realising it, and we’re fine! Unless your local water supply is sending you melted batteries and pesticide soup, you’re good. So next time you spot leftover water in your kettle, go ahead. Reboil it. Make your tea. Stir in your sugar. Sit down. Relax. The only thing you really need to worry about is whether your chai is kadak enough.

Source: