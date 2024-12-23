ETV Bharat / health

5 Reasons Of Chest Pain That Aren't Heart Attack

Chest pain can be an alarming symptom, often associated with heart attacks. However, not all chest pain is cardiac in origin. Numerous conditions can cause discomfort in the chest, ranging from minor issues to serious health concerns. Recognising these alternative causes can help in seeking appropriate treatment. We got in touch with Dr. Ashish Mishra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai to understand some of the common reasons for chest pain that are not related to heart attacks:

Gastroesophageal causes

Acid Reflux (GERD): Stomach acid backing up into the esophagus can cause a burning sensation in the chest, often mistaken for heart-related pain.

Esophageal spasms: These are abnormal muscle contractions in the esophagus that can mimic heart attack pain.

Hiatal hernia: A condition where part of the stomach pushes through the diaphragm, causing discomfort or pain.

Musculoskeletal Causes