5 Reasons Of Chest Pain That Aren't Heart Attack

Chest pain can be an alarming symptom, often associated with heart attacks. However, not all chest pain is cardiac in origin. Numerous conditions can cause discomfort in the chest, ranging from minor issues to serious health concerns. Recognising these alternative causes can help in seeking appropriate treatment. We got in touch with Dr. Ashish Mishra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai to understand some of the common reasons for chest pain that are not related to heart attacks:
Gastroesophageal causes
Acid Reflux (GERD): Stomach acid backing up into the esophagus can cause a burning sensation in the chest, often mistaken for heart-related pain.
Esophageal spasms: These are abnormal muscle contractions in the esophagus that can mimic heart attack pain.
Hiatal hernia: A condition where part of the stomach pushes through the diaphragm, causing discomfort or pain.
Musculoskeletal Causes
- Costochondritis: Inflammation of the cartilage connecting the ribs to the breastbone, often causing sharp pain that worsens with movement or pressure.
- Muscle strain: Overexertion or injury to chest muscles can lead to localised pain.
- Rib fractures or bruises: Trauma to the chest wall can cause pain, especially during breathing or movement.
Pulmonary causes
- Pleuritis (Pleurisy): Inflammation of the lining around the lungs can cause sharp, stabbing pain, especially when breathing deeply.
- Pulmonary embolism: A blood clot in the lung can lead to chest pain, shortness of breath, and other serious symptoms.
- Pneumothorax (Collapsed lung): Sudden chest pain and difficulty breathing can occur if air leaks into the space around the lungs.
- Pneumonia or bronchitis: Infection-related chest pain, often accompanied by cough and fever.
Psychological causes
- Anxiety or panic attacks: These can cause chest tightness, rapid heart rate, and a sensation similar to a heart attack.
- Stress: Chronic stress can lead to tension in the chest muscles, causing discomfort.
Other causes
- Shingles: Painful rash and chest pain may occur if the herpes zoster virus affects chest nerves.
- Peptic ulcer disease: Ulcers in the stomach or small intestine can cause chest discomfort.
- Gallbladder disease: Gallstones or inflammation can lead to pain that radiates to the chest.
When to seek medical help
Although these conditions are non-cardiac, some symptoms overlap with those of a heart attack. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience:
- Severe chest pain or pressure.
- Pain radiating to the jaw, neck, shoulder, or arm.
- Difficulty breathing or dizziness.
- Sweating, nausea, or fainting.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment.)
