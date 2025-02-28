ETV Bharat / health

Rare Disease Day 2025: Emphasising The Importance Of Early Diagnosis And Lifelong Care For Rare Diseases

New Delhi: Observed globally on February 28 (or 29 in leap years) every year, the Rare Disease Day highlights globally-coordinated movement on rare diseases, working towards equity in social opportunity, healthcare, and access to diagnosis and therapies for people living with a rare disease.

History & Significance

The first Rare Disease Day was observed on February 29, 2008. It was organized by the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS).

Since its creation in 2008, Rare Disease Day has played a critical part in building an international rare disease community that is multi-disease, global, and diverse but united in purpose.

Rare Disease Day provides an energy that enables rare diseases advocacy work to progress on the local, national and international levels. Though Rare Disease Day is patient-led, everyone, including individuals, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, clinicians, policy makers, industry representatives and the general public, can participate in raising awareness and taking action for this vulnerable population who require urgent attention.

Examples Of Rare Diseases

Rare diseases are present across the medical spectrum. Some are widely recognized by name, such as cystic fibrosis, while others are less known, such as cat eye syndrome. There are rare neurological and neuromuscular diseases, metabolic diseases, chromosomal disorders, skin diseases, bone and skeletal disorders, and rare diseases affecting the heart, blood, lungs, kidneys, and other body organs and systems. Many rare diseases are named for the physicians who first identified them. A few are named for patients or even the hospitals where they were first identified.

Who Is Affected By Rare Diseases

Many rare diseases are genetic. Some are apparent at birth while others do not appear until much later in life. Rare diseases are an important public health concern.

There are about 7000 known rare diseases, affecting around 8 percent of the world’s population. 75 percent of rare disease patients happen to be children.

The last two decades have seen emergence of new therapies for a few rare disorders which previously had no hope of survival. By using innovative techniques and advanced scientific technology, researchers have developed novel drugs which are showing miraculous results.

However, even though some of these new therapies are highly promising, they are prohibitively expensive and lifelong in many situations, placing immense strain on the resources of the affected families.