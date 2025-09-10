ETV Bharat / health

Rare 50-Year-Old ‘Capsicum Tincture’ Preserved At Sagar University Museum in Madhya Pradesh

Sagar: A rare bottle of capsicum tincture, which traces its origin to more than five decades, is preserved at the medical museum of Dr Harisingh Gaur University in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Once widely used for pain and stomach ailments, the capsicum tincture is no longer popular in contemporary medical usage.

The University Hospital doctor, Abhishek Jain, said the rare tincture kept in the museum was among the things received by Dr Harisingh Gaur, the founder of Sagar University, when he decided to establish the university in 1946.

“Medical equipment from the Second World War is also kept in the Gaur Museum's medical museum. Apart from this, there are some rare medicines as well. These include equipment that was used during the war and many medicines that were used at that time. One of these is capsicum tincture,” he said.

Inside Sagar University Museum in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Jain said the capsicum tincture, made by Vino Pharma and Chemicals of Nagpur, is believed to be 55 to 60 years old. “This tincture is still useful today. It has 60 per cent alcohol content, which is made by capsicum using a special method. However, the exact method by which it is made can only be known from the company,” he said.