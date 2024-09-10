Bacteria in Teeth Can Cause Heart Attack: Expert

In a surprising revelation, renowned dentist Dr Amit Sharma has shared that a bacteria found in teeth can cause heart attack and other heart ailment.
The bacteria reaches the heart glands through saliva and if left unattended can lead to cardiac and heart issues, Dr Sharma claimed.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Sharma shared that changing lifestyle and food habits are one of the primary reasons for dental issues among youngsters and children.
"If left untreated for a longer period, it can lead to severe heart issues. If your teeth are dirty and your gums are not healthy then veins connecting the heart through the mouth can get blocked. This is a sign of heart attack and other heart-related problems,” says Dr Sharma.
To prevent any major damage to teeth as well as to the heart, Dr Sharma recommends a regular check-up.
"Cavities and tooth decay are one of the most common health problems across the world. These are the most common issues in children, teenagers and elderly individuals. It is important to visit your dentist once in six months or a year," she suggests.
Some of the symptoms Dr Sharma highlights are toothache, the sensitivity of teeth, and mild to severe pain when eating or drinking sweets, hot, or cold.
He says that these cavities are hard to see in the early stages. "You might notice a small, white, chalky area on your teel enamel. If the cavity worsens, it turns brown or black spot on your tooth," points out the doctor.
Most of the gum issues are caused by bacteria in teeth. These bacteria can reach the blood vessels and increase inflammation, leading to heart-related complications, he asserts.
He says, many studies in the past have stated that if a dental case becomes severe, antibiotics lose their effect on these bacteria harming the body's immune system.
To prevent dental issues in children Dr Sharma recommends avoiding sweets. "Cavities and pyorrhea are more common in children. It is recommended that parents avoid adding sugar in milk that kids consume," he says.
Further, he recommends washing your mouth after eating anything. “This way, the bacteria do not accumulate in teeth. Consumption of tobacco should be completely avoided,” he adds.