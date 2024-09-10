ETV Bharat / health

Bacteria in Teeth Can Cause Heart Attack: Expert

In a surprising revelation, renowned dentist Dr Amit Sharma has shared that a bacteria found in teeth can cause heart attack and other heart ailment.

The bacteria reaches the heart glands through saliva and if left unattended can lead to cardiac and heart issues, Dr Sharma claimed.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Sharma shared that changing lifestyle and food habits are one of the primary reasons for dental issues among youngsters and children.

"If left untreated for a longer period, it can lead to severe heart issues. If your teeth are dirty and your gums are not healthy then veins connecting the heart through the mouth can get blocked. This is a sign of heart attack and other heart-related problems,” says Dr Sharma.

To prevent any major damage to teeth as well as to the heart, Dr Sharma recommends a regular check-up.

"Cavities and tooth decay are one of the most common health problems across the world. These are the most common issues in children, teenagers and elderly individuals. It is important to visit your dentist once in six months or a year," she suggests.