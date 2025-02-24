ETV Bharat / health

Ramadan And Diabetes: How To Fast Without Risking Your Health

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and self-discipline, but for millions of people with diabetes, it presents a challenge: how do you fast for long hours without letting your blood sugar levels spiral out of control? Islamic teachings emphasize that those with medical conditions are exempt from fasting, yet many of the faithful who are diabetic choose to observe it. The challenge lies in navigating the delicate balance between religious commitment and health needs.

According to Dr. Kuldeep Singh, MD, Critical Care at Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, “Ramadan fasting can be challenging for people with diabetes because it requires careful management of blood sugar levels. Some people with diabetes should not fast, so consulting a doctor beforehand is crucial.”

So, what can be done to ensure a safe and fulfilling holy Ramadan while managing diabetes effectively? Here’s a practical guide to help navigate this fasting period with health and wellness in mind.

5 Key Precautions Diabetics Must Take

Before fasting, it’s essential to prepare your body and mind for the changes in routine. Here are some key precautions to take:

1. Consult Your Doctor: Before making the decision to fast, discuss it with your doctor or diabetes educator. They will assess your individual health status and determine if fasting is safe for you. If needed, they will adjust your medication or insulin doses accordingly.

2. Monitor Blood Sugar Levels: Regular monitoring of blood sugar is critical. Test before Sehri, before Iftar and before bedtime to track fluctuations and prevent complications.

3. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water between Iftar and Sehri to avoid dehydration, which can lead to blood sugar imbalances. Avoid caffeinated and sugary beverages.

Avoid sherbets with added sugar if you have diabetes (Freepik)

4. Adjust Physical Activity: Reduce strenuous exercise during fasting hours. Instead, opt for light activities like walking after Iftar.

5. Medication Timing: Work with your doctor to adjust medication schedules. “Insulin needs may be lower during fasting hours, but this varies from person to person,” says Dr. Singh.