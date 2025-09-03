ETV Bharat / health

8 Quick Methods To Relieve Anxiety

Here are 8 science-backed anxiety disruptors you can practice anywhere. These anti-anxiety hacks are low-cost, low-effort, high-return.

Woman having anxiety
Modern lifestyle is turning anxiety into a daily struggle for many (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST

Anxiety is like having 47 tabs open in your brain and zero Wi-Fi. It’s not just stress—it’s your body saying “too many inputs.” Anxiety has become a lot more common in recent times, and it’s not hard to see why. Life today moves at a fast pace—there’s pressure to do well at work, keep up on social media, manage relationships, and worry about money, health, and even global problems like climate change or war. Add to this the lingering stress of the pandemic, job uncertainty, and the feeling of being “always on” because of our phones, and it creates the perfect storm for anxious thoughts.

More people, including teenagers and young adults, are reporting symptoms like constant worry, difficulty sleeping, and even panic attacks. While anxiety has always been part of human life, the modern lifestyle seems to be turning it into a daily struggle for many. The good news is you don’t need an expensive retreat to reset. You need a toolkit of simple, proven methods you can deploy anytime, anywhere.

Here are 8 anxiety disruptors you can experiment with. Consider them field-tested hacks for your nervous system.

1. Box Breathing

  • Inhale for 4 seconds.
  • Hold for 4 seconds.
  • Exhale for 4 seconds.
  • Hold again for 4 seconds.

Repeat 4 rounds. Navy SEALs use this before missions. If it works when bullets are flying, it works when your boss sends a 3 am email.

2. Name 5 Things You See

A quick grounding trick is to name 5 things you see, 4 things you can touch, 3 things you hear, 2 things you smell, 1 thing you taste. This pulls you out of your head and back into your body. Think of it as a “Ctrl+Alt+Del” for panic.

3. Cold Exposure Reset

Splash cold water on your face or put an ice cube on your wrist/neck. This activates the vagus nerve and shifts your body out of fight-or-flight.

Man splashing water on his face
Splash cold water on your face (ETV Bharat)

4. The 5-Minute Journal Dump

Grab a notebook. Write down every anxious thought in raw, unedited form for 5 minutes. Don’t solve, don’t judge, just unload. By getting them out of your head and onto paper, you tell your brain: “Message received, you can stop looping now.”

5. Chew Gum

Chewing gum lowers cortisol (your stress hormone). Bonus: you won’t grind your teeth while spiraling about tomorrow’s presentation.

6. Stand Up, Get Small Wins

Anxiety thrives when you’re stuck in your chair doomscrolling. Get up. Wash a dish, water a plant, do 10 push-ups. Physical micro-wins give your brain evidence you’re not helpless. Momentum is medicine.

7. Two-Minute Meditation

Forget 30 minutes on a mountaintop. Sit, close your eyes, focus only on your breath for 120 seconds. That’s it. Consistency beats intensity here. Start embarrassingly small.

Man doing meditation
Meditate for 2 minutes (Getty Images)

8. Call Your “Anxiety Wingman”

Have one friend/family member on speed dial who knows your anxious patterns. Text them a simple word like “cloudy.” It’s shorthand for “brain storming, need grounding.” Outsourcing perspective prevents spirals.

You don’t have to wait until anxiety bulldozes your day. These hacks are low-cost, low-effort, high-return. Test them. Track what works for you. Anxiety management isn’t about eliminating fear—it’s about building a playbook so you’re never unarmed when it shows up.

