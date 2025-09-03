8 Quick Methods To Relieve Anxiety

ETV Bharat / health

Anxiety is like having 47 tabs open in your brain and zero Wi-Fi. It’s not just stress—it’s your body saying “too many inputs.” Anxiety has become a lot more common in recent times, and it’s not hard to see why. Life today moves at a fast pace—there’s pressure to do well at work, keep up on social media, manage relationships, and worry about money, health, and even global problems like climate change or war. Add to this the lingering stress of the pandemic, job uncertainty, and the feeling of being “always on” because of our phones, and it creates the perfect storm for anxious thoughts.

More people, including teenagers and young adults, are reporting symptoms like constant worry, difficulty sleeping, and even panic attacks. While anxiety has always been part of human life, the modern lifestyle seems to be turning it into a daily struggle for many. The good news is you don’t need an expensive retreat to reset. You need a toolkit of simple, proven methods you can deploy anytime, anywhere.

Here are 8 anxiety disruptors you can experiment with. Consider them field-tested hacks for your nervous system.

1. Box Breathing

Inhale for 4 seconds.

Hold for 4 seconds.

Exhale for 4 seconds.

Hold again for 4 seconds.

Repeat 4 rounds. Navy SEALs use this before missions. If it works when bullets are flying, it works when your boss sends a 3 am email.

2. Name 5 Things You See

A quick grounding trick is to name 5 things you see, 4 things you can touch, 3 things you hear, 2 things you smell, 1 thing you taste. This pulls you out of your head and back into your body. Think of it as a “Ctrl+Alt+Del” for panic.

3. Cold Exposure Reset

Splash cold water on your face or put an ice cube on your wrist/neck. This activates the vagus nerve and shifts your body out of fight-or-flight.