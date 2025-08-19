ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Push-Pull Workouts Are What Celebs Like Shanaya Kapoor To Henry Cavill Swear By, Find Out What They Are About

There are two kinds of workouts. The ones you brag about, and the ones that actually work. Push-pull falls into the second category. It’s a system that strips away the fancy gimmicks of fitness trends and brings you back to the primal basics: pushing things and pulling things. Bench press, rows, overhead press, pull-ups. Most people go to the gym and do random stuff. A little chest here, some curls there, maybe a few squats if they’re feeling guilty. Push-pull forces structure. And structure is what separates “I work out” from “I transform.”

This isn’t just “gym bro” philosophy anymore. Some of the fittest people you know (from Hollywood action stars to Bollywood actresses) are shifting to push-pull routines. One of Bollywood’s rising faces, Shanaya Kapoor has been spotted training this way, and she’s not alone. Globally, the Chris Hemsworths and Henry Cavills of the world are advocates of push-pull.

Push-pull isn’t new. Old-school bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger were essentially using push-pull structures decades ago. What’s new is the cultural embrace of it by today’s stars. Chris Hemsworth uses push-pull as part of his Centr training app, balancing Thor-worthy size with real-world mobility. Henry Cavill's Superman movie prep famously included push-pull splits, focusing on functional strength. In India, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to have sprinkled it into their training schedules.

What Exactly Is A Push-Pull Workout?

Think about it in terms of movement patterns instead of muscle groups.