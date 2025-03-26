Purple Day 2025: What to Do If You See Someone Having an Epileptic Seizure

Every year, March 26th is observed as Purple Day (a global movement dedicated to spreading awareness about epilepsy). This year’s theme, 'Stand Up to Seizures,' focuses on educating the public on how to respond to seizures with confidence and care.
Despite the myths and misconceptions surrounding epilepsy, it is a neurological disorder that affects millions worldwide. A seizure can happen anytime, anywhere... on the street, at work, or in school. Winter is especially tough on them. Says Dr. Shruti Satish Vadke, Consultant – Neurology at Manipal Hospital in Baner, Pune: “For people who are dealing with epilepsy, sudden changes in the temperature can trigger seizures. For instance, reduced light exposure could influence seizure seasonality by inducing hormonal fluctuations, like melatonin or vitamin D.”
Knowing what to do (and what not to do) can make a huge difference in keeping the person safe until the seizure passes.
What Happens During a Seizure?
A seizure occurs when there is abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The symptoms depend on the type of seizure, but common signs include:
- Sudden collapse or falling
- Uncontrollable jerking movements of the arms and legs
- Staring blankly and being unresponsive
- Confusion or disorientation after the episode
- Difficulty breathing or changes in skin colour (in some cases)
Seizures usually last a few seconds to a few minutes. While witnessing one can be alarming, staying calm and taking the right steps can prevent injury and provide reassurance to the person experiencing it.
First-Aid for Epileptic Seizures
If you see someone having a seizure, follow these simple but crucial steps:
- Stay Calm & Time the Seizure: Most seizures stop on their own within 1-3 minutes. If the seizure lasts longer than 5 minutes, call emergency services immediately.
- Protect the Person from Injury: Clear the area around them of sharp objects or anything that could cause harm. If they are on the ground, place something soft (like a jacket or folded cloth) under their head.
- Loosen tight clothing around their neck to help with breathing.
- Turn Them on Their Side: If possible, gently turn them onto their side to prevent choking, especially if they are drooling or vomiting.
- Stay with Them and Offer Reassurance: Seizures can be disorienting. Once it ends, talk to them calmly and let them know what happened. Stay until they are fully alert and able to communicate.
What NOT to Do During a Seizure
DO NOT put anything in their mouth – they will not “swallow their tongue.”
DO NOT try to hold them down – this could cause injuries.
DO NOT give them food, water, or medication until they are fully alert.
DO NOT panic – most seizures pass without medical intervention.
When to Call for Emergency Help
Most seizures don’t require an ambulance, but you should call for help if:
- The seizure lasts longer than 5 minutes.
- The person is having difficulty breathing after the seizure.
- They don’t regain consciousness or remain confused for a long time.
- This is their first seizure or they have multiple seizures in a row.
- They were injured during the seizure.
Epilepsy affects people of all ages, yet there is still stigma and misinformation about the condition. By learning how to respond to seizures properly, we can create a more supportive and safe environment for those living with epilepsy. This Purple Day, let’s take a stand to educate ourselves, spread awareness, and be prepared to help in an emergency.
