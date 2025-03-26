ETV Bharat / health

Purple Day 2025: What to Do If You See Someone Having an Epileptic Seizure

This year's theme of Purple Day is about educating the public on how to respond to seizures ( Getty Images )

Every year, March 26th is observed as Purple Day (a global movement dedicated to spreading awareness about epilepsy). This year’s theme, 'Stand Up to Seizures,' focuses on educating the public on how to respond to seizures with confidence and care.

Despite the myths and misconceptions surrounding epilepsy, it is a neurological disorder that affects millions worldwide. A seizure can happen anytime, anywhere... on the street, at work, or in school. Winter is especially tough on them. Says Dr. Shruti Satish Vadke, Consultant – Neurology at Manipal Hospital in Baner, Pune: “For people who are dealing with epilepsy, sudden changes in the temperature can trigger seizures. For instance, reduced light exposure could influence seizure seasonality by inducing hormonal fluctuations, like melatonin or vitamin D.”

World Epilepsy Awareness Day is observed on March 26 (ETV Bharat)

Knowing what to do (and what not to do) can make a huge difference in keeping the person safe until the seizure passes.

What Happens During a Seizure?

A seizure occurs when there is abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The symptoms depend on the type of seizure, but common signs include:

Sudden collapse or falling

Uncontrollable jerking movements of the arms and legs

Staring blankly and being unresponsive

Confusion or disorientation after the episode

Difficulty breathing or changes in skin colour (in some cases)

Seizures usually last a few seconds to a few minutes. While witnessing one can be alarming, staying calm and taking the right steps can prevent injury and provide reassurance to the person experiencing it.