Can't Eat Eggs? 5 Protein-Packed Food To Add To Your Breakfast

If you are a vegetarian and missing out on your daily dose of protein, consider adding these foods to your breakfast instead

Replace eggs with these high protein breakfasts
Replace eggs with these high protein breakfasts (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast is essential for sustained energy, muscle health, and overall well-being. But if you're vegetarian and can’t have eggs, you might wonder how to get enough protein in the morning. Fortunately, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious plant-based options that can keep you full and fueled. Whether you prefer a savory or sweet start to your day, these foods ensure you get the nutrients you need without relying on eggs.

"Protein is essential for health as it is high in Vitamin B12, which is good for healthy blood cells, vitamin D for bone and immune health, and choline for brain health. Eggs also have two important antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin which are good for eye health," says Dr. Amir Hussain, a consultant physician.

If you are someone who can not eat eggs, there are plenty of alternatives for morning dose of protein. Dietician Shweta Saha recommends these foods.

Lentils (dal)

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

One easily available breakfast protein, dal is mostly available in your kitchen. You don't have to cook a dal and eat it like you are eating a lunch. A chila or pancakes are delicious options for healthy and protein-rich breakfast.

Protein powder

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

A protein powder smoothie is a healthy way to start your day. You can also make protein powder at home by using home ingredients. Mix some fruits and peanut butter for added nutrition.

Tofu

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

While paneer is a great source of protein, tofu on the other hand has more health benefits. It is a smart swap for eggs. A half cup of tofu contains about 9 grams of protein. Tofu also gives you enough amount of fibre to start your day. Tofu is also a vegan option.

Chia seeds

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

We mostly underestimate nuts for their protein content. Chia seeds contain early 5 grams of protein per ounce and are tasty option for a healthy breakfast pudding. They also have fibre. Use them in smoothie or salads.

Sprouts

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

A vegetarian's delight, sprouts are high in protein. Mung bean, lentil, alfalfa, and pea sprouts are particularly rich in protein compared to other vegetables. This can be a valuable addition to your breakfast.

