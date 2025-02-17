ETV Bharat / health

Protein Paradox: Why Is Rural India Malnourished Despite Having Enough Food?

A new study says that two-thirds of rural India is in a protein deficit ( Freepik )

If you were to walk through a village in rural India, past fields of ripening crops and cattle lazily chewing their cud, you might assume that malnutrition is a thing of the past. After all, food is everywhere: grains stacked high in storage, livestock in the courtyards, fresh milk in clay pots. But appearances can be deceiving.

A new study published by scientists at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), and the Center for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) exposes a surprising contradiction: more than two-thirds of households surveyed across India’s semi-arid tropics don’t get enough protein, even though they have access to protein-rich foods.

This isn’t a case of scarcity. The problem isn’t that protein is unavailable. It’s that it’s overlooked, undervalued, and misunderstood.

A Diet Built on Grains

The numbers tell a troubling story. Across six states and nine districts, researchers found that diets in these regions are dominated by staple grains (rice and wheat make up 60–75% of daily protein intake). The problem is that while these grains do contain protein, they lack the essential amino acids needed for proper nutrition. In other words, the body gets fuel, but not the right kind of building blocks for strength and growth.

Meanwhile, foods rich in high-quality protein (lentils, dairy, eggs, and meat) remain underutilized. And the reason isn’t always cost. While some households struggle financially, others can afford these foods but still don’t consume enough of them because of cultural food preferences, deep-rooted habits, and a lack of nutritional awareness.

Perhaps the most surprising finding is that protein deficiency isn’t just a problem for the poor. Even wealthier households, with the means to eat a diverse diet, often fail to meet recommended protein intake levels. This upends the conventional wisdom that food insecurity is simply about affordability. The reality is far more complex.

Education May Matter More Than Income