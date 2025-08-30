ETV Bharat / health

Don’t Get Bitten Twice, Household Tips To Protect Your Family From Dengue And Malaria This Monsoon

Mosquitoes are more than just an evening nuisance in our country. They’re tiny terrorists. And their “weapons” are diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Every year, lakhs of people fall sick, hospitals overflow, and families go through enormous stress... all because of something as small as a mosquito bite. However, most of these illnesses are preventable with a few simple, common-sense habits. Says Dr. Leelamohan PVR, MBBS, MD (Consultant), who consults on Practo: “Prevention begins at home with practical daily habits that significantly reduce risk.”

1. Use Mosquito Nets

Yes, it’s old-school. But guess what? Old-school works. A simple mosquito net while you sleep can be the difference between waking up fresh or waking up with fever a few days later. It’s cost-effective, safe for kids, and doesn’t involve chemicals. If you think nets are “uncool,” remember: lying in a hospital bed with dengue is even more uncool.

2. Repellents And Clothing

We often forget how easy this is. Apply mosquito repellent cream on exposed skin. Wear long-sleeved shirts and full pants, especially in the early morning and evening—peak mosquito hours. It’s not about fashion, it’s about survival. You can always post your #OOTD later, but only if you stay healthy today.

3. Stop The Breeding Before It Starts

Mosquitoes don’t fly in from Mars. They breed right next to us... in that little puddle near your gate, in the water collected in your flowerpots, or even in an open bucket you forgot on the balcony. Dr. Leelamohan warns, “Even small collections of water can become breeding grounds, so routine checks at home and in the neighbourhood are crucial.” So next time it rains, or when you water your plants, take a minute to check. Empty that water. Cover those tanks. Don’t give mosquitoes a free swimming pool.