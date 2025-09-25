ETV Bharat / health

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: 4 Early Signs of Prostate Trouble Men Shouldn’t Ignore

Dr. Mukul Mutatkar, Consultant Imaging and Interventional Radiology at Poona Hospital And Research Centre, sees this daily. “Many of my patients, including somewhat elderly friends, are seeing their life shrinking because of the worry of an urgent need of the restroom. Long drives, movies, dinners... all affected.”

You’ve mapped the bathrooms on the highway. You avoid movies, skip meetings, and keep one eye on the nearest exit. The urgency controls you.

According to Dr. Yadav Munde, Endovascular Surgeon and Interventional Radiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, “Waking up several times at night to use the bathroom, feeling a weak stream, or constantly feeling like the bladder isn’t empty. These signs can slowly affect sleep, energy levels, and even emotional wellbeing.”

One night, you wake up to pee. No big deal. But when it becomes three, four, five times a night, you’re losing more than sleep... you’re losing quality of life.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. In men’s health, tiny signs, often brushed aside as “just age,” can hold the difference between early treatment and years of unnecessary suffering. The evidence is right here. If you spot these four signs, don’t dismiss them. See your doctor, get the facts, and protect your future.

The culprit is often prostate enlargement. The good news is that new treatments like prostate artery embolization (PAE) offer relief without surgery or hospital stays.

3. Weak Stream That Tells A Strong Story

Men don’t like to talk about it, but they know when something’s changed. The stream is weaker. The bladder doesn’t feel empty. The ritual repeats, leaving frustration behind. Doctors warn: don’t dismiss it. These changes might be the body’s way of saying that the prostate needs attention. The earlier you act, the easier it is to solve the case.

Early consultation allows doctors to find the right treatment (ETV Bharat)

4. The Emotional Toll Nobody Talks About

Behind the bathroom trips lies another truth: exhaustion, irritability, even embarrassment. Men plan less. They shrink their worlds to match their prostates. Dr. Munde urges against silence: “I always encourage men not to ignore these symptoms. Early consultation allows us to find the cause and choose the right treatment before things get complicated.”

Think of it this way: every case is easier to win when you get in early.

Options That Work

Once upon a time, surgery was the only verdict. Not anymore.

Says Dr. Kaurabhi Zade, Vascular and Interventional Radiology Consultant at Sahyadri Hospitals, “Depending on the severity of symptoms, we may recommend medication, lifestyle changes, or advanced options like prostate artery embolization (PAE). PAE, in particular, has been a breakthrough: it’s minimally invasive, avoids major surgery, and provides quick relief.”

This flexibility is good news. It means your future isn’t locked into one path. But the key, as Dr. Zade says, is not to delay seeking help. The case against ignoring prostate symptoms is airtight. Frequent urination, weak stream, urgency, poor sleep, emotional toll. You can show up now and deal with it on your terms, or you can wait and face a harsher judgement.

This September, let Prostate Cancer Awareness Month be your reminder not to dismiss the signs.