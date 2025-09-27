ETV Bharat / health

Is PAE The Smarter Alternative For Men Living With An Enlarged Prostate? We Found Out This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2025

Think of it as a high-tech plumbing fix. Instead of cutting the prostate, doctors block the blood supply to the parts that have overgrown. They do it through tiny catheters, usually inserted through the wrist or thigh. Once blood flow is reduced, the prostate shrinks over time, and symptoms ease.

Traditionally, surgery was the main answer. But surgery means hospitalization, cutting, stitches, and downtime. Not to mention the fears around complications. That’s where something called PAE (Prostatic Artery Embolization) has emerged as the smarter alternative.

It’s a common problem. By the time men hit their 60s, almost half of them are dealing with some form of BPH. It’s not life-threatening, but it is life-annoying. Interrupted sleep, weak flow, urgency, embarrassment... it chips away at your energy, confidence, and social life.

If you’re a man over 50 in India, chances are you’ve had at least one awkward bathroom story. Maybe you’ve had to excuse yourself in the middle of a meeting. Or perhaps you’ve woken up three times in one night just to take a leak. Welcome to the world of BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) or, as we call it in everyday life, enlarged prostate.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (ETV Bharat)

The best part is there are no major cuts, no stitches, no long hospital stays. Most men walk in, get it done, and are back home the same day or next.

New Trend in India

Dr. Rohit Aggarwal, Head of Interventional Radiology at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, has seen a shift. “In Lucknow and smaller cities around Uttar Pradesh, men are no longer waiting for their symptoms to become unbearable before seeking treatment. Younger men in their 50s and early 60s are opting for PAE much earlier not because their condition is severe, but because they don’t want their professional and social life hampered. For them, it’s not only about symptom relief, but about staying productive and active without the stigma or downtime of surgery.”

This is an important point. Today’s 55-year-old isn’t thinking about retirement; he’s thinking about promotions, family functions, travel plans. Surgery with long recovery isn’t attractive. PAE is more in sync with this “keep moving, keep living” mindset.

Dr. Ajit Yadav, Vice Chairman of Interventional Radiology at Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, shares what patients tell him after PAE: “One thing patients consistently say post-PAE is how quickly they feel ‘normal’ again. In cities, where men juggle demanding jobs, traffic-heavy commutes, and late-night commitments, that fast turnaround is especially valued. Many come in expecting to need weeks of rest or fearing complications, and they are pleasantly surprised to return to their routine within days. Another clear trend is how openly they now compare outcomes. Men talk about continence, sexual health, and recovery time without hesitation, and these are deciding factors. What truly stands out is the confidence they regain; it’s not just about treating a condition, but about reclaiming life without disruption.”

Is PAE For Everyone?

Not quite. Like every medical procedure, it has to be evaluated individually. Some men with very large prostates may still need surgery. Some may not qualify for PAE depending on blood vessel anatomy. Which is why, as tempting as it is to Google your way through, the decision should always be made with a qualified doctor.

We don’t talk enough about men’s health in India. The truth is, enlarged prostate is not just a bathroom issue; it’s a life quality issue. Poor sleep, constant worry, reduced intimacy, even avoiding travel because of uncertain bathroom breaks... it all piles up. Enlarged prostate is common. Surgery has long been the answer. But now there’s PAE: less invasive, faster recovery, and designed for men who want their life back, not just their symptoms gone.