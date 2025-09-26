Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers
Prophylaxis is like wearing a seatbelt every day. It keeps Hemophilia A patients safe from sudden bleeds, instead of treating injuries after the accident.
Hemophilia A makes blood clotting difficult. Normally, if you cut yourself, bleeding slows and stops because of clotting factors in the blood. But in hemophilia A, one crucial clotting factor is missing. This means that bleeding can go on longer than usual, even from minor injuries. Sometimes, bleeding happens spontaneously inside the body, especially into the joints. These repeated bleeds don’t just cause pain; over time they damage joints, limit movement, and can lead to disability.
On-Demand vs. Prophylaxis Treatment
For decades, the standard treatment in India has been on-demand therapy; that means treating a bleed only after it starts. While this stops the immediate bleeding, it cannot undo the damage that repeated episodes have already caused. Joint problems, hospital visits, and missed school or work continue to pile up.
Prophylaxis, on the other hand, is a preventive treatment. It means giving regular doses of the missing clotting factor before bleeds happen. This approach changes everything.
What Does Prophylaxis Mean?
Prophylaxis means regularly giving clotting factor medicine before a bleed happens, instead of waiting for one. For a hemophilia A patient, this usually means:
- Patients get Factor VIII replacement therapy through an injection into a vein, a few times a week.
- The medicine supplies the missing clotting factor so the blood can clot normally.
- By keeping clotting levels steady, it prevents spontaneous bleeding episodes and protects joints from long-term damage.
Newer options, like long-acting factor concentrates or non-factor therapies (like emicizumab, given under the skin), mean patients don’t always need as many injections, making life easier and safer. In short, prophylaxis is like wearing a seatbelt every day; it keeps patients safe from sudden bleeds, instead of treating injuries after the accident.
Why Prophylaxis Is A Game-Changer
Dr. Vishnu Sharma, Head - Clinical Hematology at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, “On-demand treatment may address an acute bleed, but it cannot erase the pain of repeated episodes or the uncertainty that pervades daily life. The socio-economic toll (frequent hospital visits, lost work days, financial stress, and psychological burden) is real. Prophylaxis, however, reduces annual bleed rates by over 90%, preserves joint health, and helps patients live near-normal lives.”
India has the second-largest population of hemophilia A patients in the world. Adds Dr. Sharma, “Regular preventive therapy can reduce annual bleed rates by over 90 %, preserve joint health, maintain mobility, and restore hope.”
As Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, DM - Hematology & Consultant Hematologist - Dept. of Clinical Hematology at District Hospital, Ranchi, “On-demand means waiting for a bleed, then scrambling to treat it. By contrast, prophylaxis can bring annual bleeds down from 20-30 per year to just a few... or in some cases, close to zero. It helps preserve mobility, enables children to attend school regularly, allows adults to work steadily, and dramatically improves quality of life.”
Both experts agree: India must move away from on-demand treatment as the default. Prophylaxis is not a luxury, it is the standard of care worldwide, and it’s time patients here have the same chance at a fuller, safer life. As Dr. Sharma says, “Preventing bleeds is far superior to always trying to catch up after them.”
