Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Hemophilia A makes blood clotting difficult. Normally, if you cut yourself, bleeding slows and stops because of clotting factors in the blood. But in hemophilia A, one crucial clotting factor is missing. This means that bleeding can go on longer than usual, even from minor injuries. Sometimes, bleeding happens spontaneously inside the body, especially into the joints. These repeated bleeds don’t just cause pain; over time they damage joints, limit movement, and can lead to disability.

On-Demand vs. Prophylaxis Treatment

For decades, the standard treatment in India has been on-demand therapy; that means treating a bleed only after it starts. While this stops the immediate bleeding, it cannot undo the damage that repeated episodes have already caused. Joint problems, hospital visits, and missed school or work continue to pile up.

Prophylaxis, on the other hand, is a preventive treatment. It means giving regular doses of the missing clotting factor before bleeds happen. This approach changes everything.

What Does Prophylaxis Mean?