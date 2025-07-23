Can Your Probiotic Make You Sicker? Scientists Say It Could, There's No One-Size-Fits-All Probiotic

If you’ve ever taken antibiotics and then reached for a probiotic supplement, thinking it would help your gut bounce back, you’re not alone. But new research from North Carolina State University in the US suggests it’s not that simple. In fact, some probiotics can help your gut recover faster, while others may slow down the healing process.

Researchers ran an experiment using mice to find out how different strains of probiotics affect the gut after antibiotic treatment. What they discovered could change how we think about popping probiotic pills after illness.

Three Groups, One Common Antibiotic

The study involved three groups of mice, all treated with cefoperazone, a strong antibiotic commonly used in hospitals. This kind of antibiotic wipes out a lot of the good bacteria in your gut, which can leave you vulnerable to harmful bugs like Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), a bacteria that causes serious diarrhea and gut infections.

Here’s what they did:

Group 1 got no probiotics

Group 2 got a common probiotic called Lactobacillus acidophilus

Group 3 got another probiotic called Lactobacillus gasseri

Then, all groups were exposed to C. diff over the course of four weeks. Researchers tracked how each group’s gut bacteria responded.

The Surprising Results

The no-probiotic group actually recovered resistance to C. diff naturally by the fourth week. The L. acidophilus group had a higher bacterial load in weeks two and three which sounds like more gut activity but may not always be good. The L. gasseri group had no signs of C. diff after just two weeks.

L. gasseri didn’t even stick around in the gut. Instead, it seemed to trigger other helpful bacteria, like Muribaculaceae, which may have helped rebuild the gut’s defences. We tend to think of probiotics as always-good-for-you supplements. But this study shows that the effect of a probiotic depends on its strain, your gut health, and what you’re recovering from. Not all probiotics work the same way, and taking the wrong one might delay your recovery.

“Probiotics can have effects long after they’re gone from your body,” says Dr. Casey Theriot, a lead researcher on the study. “In some cases, they might even make it harder for your gut to bounce back.”

Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou, a co-author of the study, adds that probiotics can have indirect effects; like encouraging the growth of other bacteria that do the heavy lifting in your recovery. More research is needed to match the right probiotic to the right condition.

Probiotics Aren’t One-Size-Fits-All

This study is a reminder that your gut is a complex ecosystem. Dumping any random probiotic into it (especially after antibiotics) might not help and could even harm your recovery. It’s important to consult a doctor or nutrition expert before taking probiotic supplements, especially after antibiotics. The science is still evolving, and choosing the right strain could make a big difference.

Source:

https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/mbio.01468-25