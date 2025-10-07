ETV Bharat / health

Kefir To Kombucha, 5 Probiotic Drinks That Will Make Your Gut Happier

Probiotic drinks are bubbly do-gooders ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat Health Team Published : October 7, 2025 at 8:31 PM IST 4 Min Read

Your gut is the overworked, underappreciated intern of your body. It handles digestion, keeps your immune system running, and quietly influences your mood while you feed it a steady stream of coffee, stress, and late-night biryanis. But fear not. Probiotic drinks are here to help. These are the bubbly, tangy concoctions that introduce good bacteria back into your gut: the microscopic friends who’ll make you less bloated, more energetic. Here are five probiotic health drinks that will keep your tummy happy, and your Instagram aesthetic on point. 1. Kombucha Kombucha (ETV Bharat) It's the effervescent, tea-based drink that launched a thousand mason jars. If you haven’t heard of it, you probably live under a rock. This fizzy drink is made by fermenting tea with sugar and a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast). It’s slightly tangy, slightly sweet, and makes you feel like you’re drinking something way more expensive than it is. Health benefits of Kombucha (ETV Bharat) How to Make Kombucha: Brew a big pot of black or green tea and dissolve sugar in it.

Cool it down and add your SCOBY (you can buy one online)

Cover the jar with a cloth and let it ferment for 7 to 10 days.

Taste it daily — the longer it ferments, the tangier it gets. Optional: add fruit juice or ginger during the second fermentation for flavour. 2. Kanji