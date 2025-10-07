Kefir To Kombucha, 5 Probiotic Drinks That Will Make Your Gut Happier
Forget boring health fads. From tangy kanji to fizzy kombucha, here are five probiotic drinks you can actually enjoy.
Your gut is the overworked, underappreciated intern of your body. It handles digestion, keeps your immune system running, and quietly influences your mood while you feed it a steady stream of coffee, stress, and late-night biryanis. But fear not. Probiotic drinks are here to help. These are the bubbly, tangy concoctions that introduce good bacteria back into your gut: the microscopic friends who’ll make you less bloated, more energetic.
Here are five probiotic health drinks that will keep your tummy happy, and your Instagram aesthetic on point.
1. Kombucha
It's the effervescent, tea-based drink that launched a thousand mason jars. If you haven’t heard of it, you probably live under a rock. This fizzy drink is made by fermenting tea with sugar and a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast). It’s slightly tangy, slightly sweet, and makes you feel like you’re drinking something way more expensive than it is.
How to Make Kombucha:
- Brew a big pot of black or green tea and dissolve sugar in it.
- Cool it down and add your SCOBY (you can buy one online)
- Cover the jar with a cloth and let it ferment for 7 to 10 days.
- Taste it daily — the longer it ferments, the tangier it gets.
Optional: add fruit juice or ginger during the second fermentation for flavour.
2. Kanji
If kombucha is the hipster from Brooklyn, kanji is the wise grandmother from Delhi. Made from fermented black carrots, mustard seeds, and beetroot, kanji is a tangy North Indian drink that’s been fixing stomachs since before “gut health” became a hashtag. It’s basically what your grandma would hand you when your stomach felt “off.”
How to Make Kanji:
- Slice black carrots and beets.
- Add them to a big glass jar with water, a teaspoon of mustard seeds, and salt.
- Cover with a muslin cloth and leave it in the sun for 3–4 days.
- Stir daily and watch the magic of fermentation happen.
- When it tastes tangy and slightly sour, congratulations, your bacteria have multiplied!
- Drink it chilled.
3. Chaas
No Indian meal is truly over until someone says, “Bas ek glass chaas le lo.” Buttermilk, or chaas, is not only the perfect sidekick to your spicy thali, but also a probiotic goldmine. It cools your system, aids digestion, and helps your gut bacteria recover from the trauma you just inflicted with those extra chili flakes.
How to Make Chaas:
- Mix half a cup of curd (yoghurt) with one and a half cups of cold water.
- Add a pinch of salt, roasted cumin powder, and chopped coriander.
- Stir or blend till frothy.
- Serve immediately with ice cubes and an exaggerated “Aahh” after the first sip.
Pro Tip: Add ginger and mint if you want your buttermilk to feel fancy.
4. Kefir
If yoghurt and kombucha had a baby, it would be kefir. Originating from the Caucasus mountains, kefir is made by fermenting milk with kefir grains (a mix of bacteria and yeast that gives it a tangy, slightly effervescent flavour).
It’s creamier than buttermilk, richer than curd, and about 10 times more probiotic.
How to Make Kefir:
- Add 1-2 tablespoons of kefir grains to a glass jar of milk.
- Cover loosely and let it sit at room temperature for 24 hours.
- Strain out the grains (you can reuse them) and refrigerate your kefir.
- Drink it straight or blend it with fruit for a breakfast smoothie.
5. Rejuvelac
Yes, Rejuvelac sounds like a sci-fi vitamin sold by an alien influencer, but it’s actually a probiotic drink made by fermenting sprouted grains like wheat, quinoa, or barley. Raw food enthusiasts swear by it — and for good reason. It’s full of enzymes, B vitamins, and probiotics, and it tastes a bit like tart lemonade.
How to Make Rejuvelac:
- Soak a cup of wheat berries overnight, then drain and let them sprout for 2–3 days.
- Add the sprouted grains to a large jar with 4 cups of water.
- Cover with a cloth and leave it at room temperature for 2 days.
- When it smells slightly sour, strain and refrigerate.
- Drink a small glass daily to improve digestion.
Think of your gut as a very picky pet. Feed it probiotic drinks like these, and it’ll reward you with energy, better digestion, and possibly a better mood. So, make a jar of kanji, brew some kombucha, or whisk up a glass of chaas. Your gut will thank you, your skin will glow, and your friends will secretly Google “how to ferment carrots.”
