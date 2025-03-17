ETV Bharat / health

Move Over, Matcha: Probiotic Chocolate Might Be the Next Superfood

New research says probiotic chocolate is a viable way to sneak digestive health into a treat ( Getty Images )

Researchers have created cinnamon- and orange-flavoured probiotic chocolate that could actually be good for your digestive system. Science has finally delivered the kind of health advice we’ve been waiting for: Eat more chocolate.

A new study published in ACS Food Science & Technology reveals that synbiotic chocolate—which combines probiotics (good bacteria) and prebiotics (food for good bacteria)—could boost gut health while still being delicious. The scientists conducting the study even taste-tested it themselves.

How Did They Do It?

We already know dark chocolate has antioxidants that help fight off free radicals (which speed up ageing and inflammation). But the researchers led by Smriti Gaur and Shubhi Singh decided to take chocolate’s health benefits to the next level by adding:

Probiotics – The live bacteria found in yoghurt and fermented foods that make your gut happy.

Prebiotics – Fibres like corn and honey that act as food for probiotics, helping them survive the digestive rollercoaster.