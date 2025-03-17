Move Over, Matcha: Probiotic Chocolate Might Be the Next Superfood

Researchers have created cinnamon- and orange-flavoured probiotic chocolate that could actually be good for your digestive system. Science has finally delivered the kind of health advice we’ve been waiting for: Eat more chocolate.
A new study published in ACS Food Science & Technology reveals that synbiotic chocolate—which combines probiotics (good bacteria) and prebiotics (food for good bacteria)—could boost gut health while still being delicious. The scientists conducting the study even taste-tested it themselves.
How Did They Do It?
We already know dark chocolate has antioxidants that help fight off free radicals (which speed up ageing and inflammation). But the researchers led by Smriti Gaur and Shubhi Singh decided to take chocolate’s health benefits to the next level by adding:
Probiotics – The live bacteria found in yoghurt and fermented foods that make your gut happy.
Prebiotics – Fibres like corn and honey that act as food for probiotics, helping them survive the digestive rollercoaster.
Flavouring Agents – The researchers tested orange and cinnamon flavours to see how they affected the chocolate’s properties.
The team created five different types of chocolate. One was a plain chocolate control. Four were gut-friendly versions, each containing a different mix of probiotics, prebiotics, and either cinnamon or orange flavouring.
The big question? Would the probiotic chocolate still taste and feel like regular chocolate, or would it have the texture of an old protein bar from the bottom of your gym bag?
- Orange-flavoured chocolate stole the show. Scientists reported that the citrus notes enhanced the cocoa flavour and gave the chocolate a smoother, more luxurious feel.
- Antioxidant levels went up – The synbiotic chocolates had higher antioxidant properties than the plain chocolate. They help keep your cells from ageing faster.
- Probiotics survived for 125 days – Unlike most probiotic-infused foods that struggle to keep bacteria alive, these chocolates maintained viable probiotics for over four months, making them one of the longest-lasting probiotic chocolate formulations ever.
Is This the Future of Guilt-Free Snacking?
The study suggests that probiotic chocolate is a viable way to sneak digestive health into a treat people already love. And while this research focused on gut-friendly Easter candy, the scientists are eager to expand their work.
“In the future, we are excited to explore additional health benefits of these chocolates while thoroughly investigating their sensory and nutritional profiles, with the goal of creating an even more wholesome and enjoyable treat,” said Gaur.
