What If You Couldn’t See Tomorrow? The Urgent Case for Eye Health | Prevention of Blindness Week 2025

There’s something about sight that we take for granted. The colours of a busy street, the reassuring sight of a loved one’s face, the glow of morning sunlight filtering through the curtains... our eyes are the invisible narrators of our daily lives. But for millions across the world, this narration fades to black. However, in many cases, blindness is preventable.

Prevention of Blindness Week 2025

As Prevention of Blindness Week 2025 unfolds from April 1 to 7, it is worth pausing for a moment to consider how blindness works, why it happens, and (most importantly) how we can stop it.

Blindness doesn’t always announce itself. It’s not a dramatic event but more like a thief who tiptoes into your home over time, taking small things you don’t immediately notice. Take cataracts, for example. A cataract is a gradual clouding of the lens inside your eye. In its early stages, it merely blurs vision, making streetlights look like exploding fireworks or reducing the vibrancy of colours. It’s easy to dismiss as “just getting older.” But left untreated, cataracts lead to blindness. In India, they account for a staggering 51% of blindness cases.

Then there’s glaucoma: a condition so stealthy it’s often called the “silent thief of sight.” Unlike cataracts, which blur vision, glaucoma creeps in through the edges, stealing peripheral vision before you even realize what’s happening. By the time most people notice it, irreversible damage has already occurred.

Diabetic retinopathy plays a different trick. It exploits a growing global problem: diabetes. High blood sugar weakens the blood vessels in the eyes, causing them to leak or burst. Vision flickers, dark spots appear, and slowly, a person’s world dims. With diabetes cases soaring, the number of people at risk is climbing every year.

The Cost of Blindness

Blindness is a personal tragedy, and also an economic one. India alone loses an estimated $54.4 billion annually due to blindness and visual impairment. The loss of productivity, medical expenses, and dependency on caregivers create an invisible tax that affects entire families and communities. And yet, 90% of blindness is preventable or treatable.

Blindness develops over years (Getty Images)

If the solutions to preventing blindness (regular check-ups, early intervention, protective measures) are so simple, why don’t people act sooner? Part of the reason is psychological. People are wired to react to sudden, dramatic threats (an accident, a heart attack) but not to slow, creeping dangers. Blindness develops over years, making it easy to ignore until it’s too late. Another reason is accessibility: in rural India, where eye specialists are scarce, regular eye exams are a luxury few can afford or prioritize.

The Power of Regular Check-Ups

What if we approached eye health the way we do dental care? Imagine if eye exams were as routine as brushing teeth: something we did not when problems arose, but long before. The truth is, regular comprehensive eye exams can catch conditions like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy early enough to prevent blindness.

Governments and organizations are beginning to take action. In the last fiscal year alone, 83.4 million cataract surgeries were performed (surpassing the target of 75 million). New initiatives, like Orbis India’s 100 green vision centres, aim to make eye care more sustainable and accessible. These are encouraging steps, but for them to work, individuals need to be proactive about their vision.

90% of blindness is preventable or treatable (Getty Images)

How To Prevent Blindness

The good news is that preventing blindness isn’t about drastic measures; it’s about simple habits:

Eat a nutritious diet: Leafy greens, fish rich in omega-3, and carrots can support eye health. Get regular eye check-ups: Especially if you have a family history of eye disease or conditions like diabetes. Protect your eyes: Sunglasses aren’t just fashion accessories, they block harmful UV rays that can contribute to cataracts. Limit screen time: The digital age is straining our eyes like never before. Following the 20-20-20 rule (looking 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes) can reduce strain. Quit smoking: Few people associate smoking with blindness, but it significantly increases the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

The difference between sight and blindness often comes down to awareness and action. This Prevention of Blindness Week, let’s not just talk about eye health, let’s make it a priority.