ETV Bharat / health

Can Preservatives In Your Food Lead To Anxiety, Alzheimer's And Parkinson's In The Long Run?

Convenience is king today. Our busy schedules, unpredictable work hours, and constant need for quick, easy-to-prepare meals have led to an increased reliance on packaged and processed foods. But what if the convenience of these foods is coming at a steep cost to our health, especially our brain health?

Says Dr. Ashish Gosar, Consultant Neurologist at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, “Changing lifestyles, increased day-night shift work, and frequent travel have amplified the demand for foods with long shelf lives that cater to diverse cultural preferences, are convenient to prepare, and easy to consume.” However, he cautions that the additives and preservatives in these foods may pose serious risks to neurocognitive health over time.

What Are Preservatives And Why Are They Used?

Preservatives are chemicals added to foods to extend their shelf life, maintain colour and flavour, and prevent spoilage caused by microorganisms. While they make food more convenient and accessible, their long-term effects on health are concerning.

Eating convenience foods regularly is damaging to the brain (Freepik)

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) often contain artificial colourants, benzoates, non-caloric sweeteners, and emulsifiers. Dr. Gosar adds, “Prolonged and excessive use of such additives may result in deficiencies of the most needed nutrients and adverse impacts on neurocognitive health.”

How Preservatives Impact Brain Health

Several studies link the consumption of preservatives and food additives to negative effects on mental and neurological health. Dr. Gosar says, “These chemicals are associated with oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and dysregulation of neurotransmitter synthesis and ion transport.”

Here’s how it works: