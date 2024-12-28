Can Preservatives In Your Food Lead To Anxiety, Alzheimer's And Parkinson's In The Long Run?

Convenience is king today. Our busy schedules, unpredictable work hours, and constant need for quick, easy-to-prepare meals have led to an increased reliance on packaged and processed foods. But what if the convenience of these foods is coming at a steep cost to our health, especially our brain health?
Says Dr. Ashish Gosar, Consultant Neurologist at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, “Changing lifestyles, increased day-night shift work, and frequent travel have amplified the demand for foods with long shelf lives that cater to diverse cultural preferences, are convenient to prepare, and easy to consume.” However, he cautions that the additives and preservatives in these foods may pose serious risks to neurocognitive health over time.
What Are Preservatives And Why Are They Used?
Preservatives are chemicals added to foods to extend their shelf life, maintain colour and flavour, and prevent spoilage caused by microorganisms. While they make food more convenient and accessible, their long-term effects on health are concerning.
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) often contain artificial colourants, benzoates, non-caloric sweeteners, and emulsifiers. Dr. Gosar adds, “Prolonged and excessive use of such additives may result in deficiencies of the most needed nutrients and adverse impacts on neurocognitive health.”
How Preservatives Impact Brain Health
Several studies link the consumption of preservatives and food additives to negative effects on mental and neurological health. Dr. Gosar says, “These chemicals are associated with oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and dysregulation of neurotransmitter synthesis and ion transport.”
Here’s how it works:
Oxidative Stress and Neuroinflammation: Preservatives can trigger an overproduction of free radicals, which cause damage to brain cells. This oxidative stress leads to inflammation, a key factor in the development of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
Gut-Brain Connection: Preservatives disrupt the gut microbiota, which indirectly affects the synthesis of neurotransmitters. “The vagus nerve is the route through which the gut talks to the brain, altering ion channels and neurotransmitter levels,” he explains.
Long-term exposure to these substances in large quantities can result in neurocognitive deterioration, manifesting as depression, anxiety, poor attention span, and even aggressive behaviour.
The connection between preservatives and brain health extends to serious, long-term consequences. Dr. Gosar warns, “If this continues, then one may develop degenerative diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and different kinds of dementia.” He also points out that preservatives can cause hormonal imbalances, which may lead to thyroid dysfunction. “This might leave lifelong cognitive impacts, mainly among children and adults,” he adds.
Foods To Avoid For Better Brain Health
To reduce the risk of neurocognitive decline, it’s essential to minimize the consumption of certain foods over the long term. Dr. Gosar recommends avoiding:
- Processed meats
- Red meat
- Sugary and carbonated drinks
- Fried and fast foods
- Alcohol
The Ideal Diet For Brain Health
A diet rich in whole, natural foods can help counteract the negative effects of preservatives and support long-term brain health. Dr. Gosar advises focusing on green leafy vegetables packed with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress, vitamin-rich fruits which are essential for brain function and mental well-being, proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains.
The convenience of processed and preserved foods may be tempting, but their long-term effects on brain health can’t be ignored. The choices we make today (opting for fresh, wholesome foods over processed alternatives) could determine our brain health in the years to come.
