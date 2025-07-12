Mother’s Touch: The Gentle Medicine Premature Babies Need Most

Doctors and researchers in Norway are urging hospitals around the world to let premature babies cuddle with their mothers right after birth instead of being whisked away to incubators. Because those early hours of skin-to-skin contact may make a world of difference; not just in the first few days, but for years to come.

In a new study, researchers from St. Olavs Hospital and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) found that more premature babies who had early skin-to-skin contact were being breastfed at the time of hospital discharge and even up to one year later. And that’s just one of many benefits.

Early Moments Matter

Usually, healthy full-term babies are placed on their mother’s chest immediately after birth. This skin-to-skin contact is known to calm the baby, help with breastfeeding, regulate temperature, and build that crucial emotional bond between mother and child. But for premature babies (those born many weeks early), this doesn’t always happen. Since preemies often need urgent medical care, the routine has been to take them straight to incubators in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), separating them from their mothers for hours, sometimes even days. That approach may need a major rethink.

“The first few hours after birth are an incredibly sensitive time,” says Associate Professor Laila Kristoffersen from NTNU. “This is when the bond between mother and baby really begins.”

Safe, Soothing, and Supported by WHO

The researchers believe that early skin-to-skin contact (even for very premature babies, born as early as 28 weeks into pregnancy) is not just possible, but safe and incredibly beneficial. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) now recommends immediate skin-to-skin contact for all premature babies.

This kind of gentle start may help with everything from regulating heart rate and breathing to lowering stress; for both baby and mom. Right now, only a few hospitals in Norway, like St. Olavs, are following this approach for premature infants. But the hope is that more hospitals will change their practices, letting even the tiniest newborns feel the warmth and rhythm of their mother’s heartbeat right away.

Breastfeeding Benefits

In the latest part of the study, published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers followed 108 premature babies, born between 28 and 32 weeks of pregnancy. Some babies had early skin-to-skin contact; others were placed in incubators straight after birth, which is still the standard routine in most places. Mothers who held their premature babies skin-to-skin were much more likely to breastfeed successfully, both in the hospital and for months afterwards. That matters, because breastfeeding has long-term health benefits for both baby and mother.

“This isn’t just about bonding—it’s about survival, development, and giving these vulnerable babies the best possible start in life,” says Kristoffersen.

