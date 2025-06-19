ETV Bharat / health

Motherhood After 30: Why It Gets Harder, And What Every Working Woman Can Do To Optimise Her Fertility

Think of your fertility not as a ticking time bomb, but as a garden that needs tending, nutrients, sunshine and a good weather forecast ( Getty Images )

There’s something ambitious, modern women don't talk about often: While we’ve been busy climbing ladders, building businesses, negotiating pay raises, and becoming the powerful, independent forces we were born to be... our eggs have been ageing right alongside us. The ones no amount of Girlboss hustle or lean-in ferocity can regenerate. At some point (often right around the time we’ve finally gotten that corner office or launched our own brand), we begin to hear their faint ticking of th the biological clock.

This is not a story meant to induce panic. It is, instead, a guide. While the biological clock may tick, we are not without options. We talked to two doctors on the frontlines of women’s reproductive health in India: Dr. Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at Prime IVF, and Dr. Priya Gupta, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.

A growing number of working women are choosing to freeze their eggs in their early 30s (Getty Images)

Fertility After 30

“Biology has not kept pace with sociology,” Dr. Gupta says. While society has evolved (encouraging us to pursue careers, delay marriage, and redefine what ‘settling down’ looks like), our bodies are still operating on their ancient biological programming. By the time you hit 30, your fertility is already beginning to decline, albeit subtly. After 35, the dip becomes more pronounced. Says Dr. Singh, “The risk of miscarriage rises from about 10% at age 30 to nearly 50% by age 45. Meanwhile, the number of eggs (your ovarian reserve) is also dwindling.” The ones that remain may not all be top-grade anymore, thanks to age-related chromosomal changes, which can increase the risk of abnormal conception or disorders like gestational diabetes and hypertension. But knowing all this allows you to choose, and that makes all the difference.

It Doesn’t Have to Be Career Versus Cradle

You’ve got board meetings, product launches, deadlines. There is another dream: the one where you hold your child close and whisper promises into their tiny ears. The myth of the “biological deadline” has long loomed over women as an ultimatum. But today, it’s more like a wake-up call than a prison sentence. “One in six urban Indian couples is experiencing infertility, and late childbearing is the primary cause,” says Dr. Singh. But this doesn’t mean you need to abandon your goals. It means you need a strategy.

Fertility Toolkit for Women

A growing number of working women are choosing to freeze their eggs in their early 30s (Getty Images)

Think of your fertility not as a ticking time bomb, but as a garden that needs tending, nutrients, sunshine, and yes, a good weather forecast. Here’s what that looks like in real life: