Spot Prediabetes Early, It Is Your Chance To Stop Diabetes Before It Starts

Life in 2025 is busier than ever. You find yourself juggling deadlines, meetings, commuting through endless traffic, and surviving on street food because who has time to cook a proper meal? While we hustle, something sneaky is happening to millions of us: Prediabetes.

What Is Prediabetes?

Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes. It is mostly invisible. No flashing symptoms. No dramatic signals. Most people don’t feel any different. A bit more thirsty than usual. Peeing a bit more often. Feeling tired when there’s no real reason to be. Maybe a strange dark patch showing up on the neck or underarms. But we shrug it off, blaming it on stress, long hours, or maybe just getting older.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking.

According to an ICMR-INDIAB survey, nearly 1 in 5 Indian adults is living with prediabetes. “In cities, where sedentary work, fast food joints, and screen time rule the day, the numbers are rising faster than ever. Even slim people aren’t safe,” says Dr. Vijay Viswanathan, Chennai-based Diabetologist and National President of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI). There’s something called the “thin-fat” body type: look skinny, but have fat sitting stubbornly around the organs. This body type is common among Indians. Genetics plays a role, too. So if your parents have diabetes, you’re in the danger zone.

“Tripura, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab show much higher prediabetes rates than the national average. If we don’t wake up now, India is on the fast track to a full-blown diabetes epidemic,” says Dr. Viswanathan.

Where Is The Disconnect?

Here’s where it gets frustrating. A recent study supported by pharma and biotech firm USV Private Limited shows more than half of Indians don’t even know what “prediabetes” means. Most doctors agree that family history and obesity are top risk factors, but the average person seems to be in the dark, and that’s dangerous.

South Asian Indians are especially vulnerable. Research shows that once prediabetes enters the body, it progresses twice as fast to full-blown type 2 diabetes compared to other ethnic groups. The risks pile up: heart disease, kidney problems, nerve damage.

Find Out If You Have Prediabetes

You don’t have to guess if you’re at risk. A simple blood test (fasting glucose, HbA1c, or an oral glucose tolerance test) tells the story. Experts recommend starting screening at age 30. Earlier if you carry extra risk: obesity, high blood pressure, family history of diabetes. Think of it as your chance to catch the problem before it spirals out of control.

The good news is that prediabetes isn’t a death sentence. Science, backed by landmark studies, says simple lifestyle changes can reduce your risk by 28% to 58%.

HERE'S HOW TO SAVE YOURSELF